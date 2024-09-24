Kalaithurai Vithakar award for P. Susheela and Mu Metha

Noted playback singer P. Susheela and poet Mu Metha will get the Kalaignar Memorial Kalaithurai Vithakar Viruthu for 2023 to mark the centenary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) said the award would carry ₹10 lakh cash and a memento. The government made an announcement about the award in 2022 in the Assembly during the demands for grants for the Tamil Development, Information & Publicity department. The award will go to the achievers in the Tamil film world.

The government set up a committee under the chairmanship of noted film director S.P. Muthraman. Other members of the committee are actor Nazer and director Karu Palaniappan. The first award went to story and dialogue writer Aroor Das.

As 2024 marks the birth centenary of Karunanidhi, Mr Stalin directed for creation of one more award to honour a female artiste and the committee recommended P. Susheela, who has rendered more than 25,000 songs in Indian languages.

Poet Metha, a Tamil teacher, has also won the Sahitya Akademi award.

