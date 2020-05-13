K-Pop idols compose a COVID-19 anthem

UNESCO estimates that 1.5 billion students are affected by the closure of schools and universities around the world due to the current pandemic.

To keep them motivated, the agency has collaborated with K-Pop artistes IN2IT, AleXa and Dreamcatcher for a music video titled ‘Be the Future’.

The single was released as part of UNESCO’s launch of Global Education Coalition. This is the first time the agency has roped in the South Korean band, which has 400 million fans in 230 countries.

The artistes are collectively part of the Millenasia Project, and the peppy number explains the importance of studying from home.

The chorus goes, “Wash your hands soapy clean, clean. Put your mask on, simple indeed,” as the artistes enact the basics of physical distancing and self isolation.

The lyrics, by IN2IT members, Jeong Yeontae and Yoo Jiahnin collaboration with the band Love X Stereo, are mostly in English. .“Don’t let the seclusion get you down, it’s important to stay connected to school, teachers and friends,” they sing.

The songwriter and singer Jeong Yeontae from IN2IT sums up the purpose of spreading the good word, “My third-grade teacher taught me that at the very least we should all try to make a difference with our lives. Now, I can make a difference by staying at home and caring for my parents.”

“I hope everyone will keep their spirits up and that our energy will give you strength,” says Dreamcatcher’s SuA. The song was filmed and recorded just outside of Seoul in late April. Exercising social distancing, the production was turned around in four weeks.

The video also features the 2020 Global Teacher Prize finalist Yun Jeong Hyun, highlighting how teachers across the world continue to inspire, even as the world shifts to a new order. It is aimed at reminding young people that whilst they may not have symptoms of the virus, they can still transmit it to family or extended family members.

An adorable Siberian tiger mascot and the bebop spunk expected from Korean pop music recalls a different time not so long ago. “It reminds us there is still optimism and small joys even in the worst of times,” sums up Sunny Varkey of the Varkey Foundation.

‘Be The Future’ is available on Millenasia’s YouTube channel, Apple Music, Spotify, Melon, Anghami, Boomplay, and 25 music platforms around the world. For details, visit millenasiaproject.com.