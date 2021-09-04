K-drama make-up looks, food demo hog limelight at webinar

K-drama fans from diverse fields discuss their love for all things South Korean

A panel of K-drama fans from diverse fields came together to discuss their love for all things South Korean on ‘K-drama Talk Studio’, an experiential webinar organised by The Hindu Weekend for The Hindu in association with the Korean Tourism Organisation on Friday.

“K-dramas have brought people together and, over the last one year, virtual friendships have been formed thanks to the shared love for these shows. This spans across generations as well,” said Puja Talwar, executive editor of entertainment and lifestyle, Good Times, as she kickstarted the webinar. From food demonstrations to recreating K-drama make-up looks, the one-hour webinar went beyond just talk.

A big fan of the shows and Korean food, Pooja Dhingra, chef and founder, Le 15 Patisserie, recalled how it had been tough to source Korean ingredients in India till a short while ago. “Things are now changing, and the food and snacks are everywhere,” she said.

Ms. Dhingra also recently launched a range of merchandise inspired by her love of K-dramas, and said that in times of uncertainty, many people were able to find some comfort in these shows.

Putting a Korean twist on the much-loved chicken tikka, Dhruv Oberoi, executive chef, Olive Qutub, explained how to make a kimchi chicken tikka. “Korean flavours are good for the Indian palette and one of the highlights of watching K-dramas for me is how their cuisine is constantly shown on screen,” he said. Chef Dhruv also demonstrated how to make a burger with the popular Korean fried chicken paired with kimchi and a caramelised apple glaze, and fielded questions from the virtual audience about popular Korean dishes.

With K-Beauty and make-up extremely popular in India now, Annalia Zhimomi, a popular make-up artist, did a live demonstration of actor Seo Yea-Ji’s look from the K-drama ‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’. “The make-up looks created onscreen let the skin do the talking. Korean skincare routines are extensive, and it is important for them that they take good care of their skin,” she said.

Good balance

Nishat Fatima, photographer and writer, focussed on the onscreen fashion in K-dramas and pointed out that it was a good balance of street wear and looks straight from the runways. “The looks are a good blend of high fashion, that is minimal,” she said.

“A K-drama addiction is the healthiest one can have because no one expects a recovery,” said actor and comedian Anu Menon, who brought in a touch of humour with her take on the shows. “It is magical — how you are happy and weepy at the same time when you watch them.” The diverse genres, creative plot lines, humour, and writing by women all made it to her list of reasons. “The heartbreak of one Korean show ending means you can find solace in the arms of another show,” she said, reflecting on how the last year has been for several K-drama fans who have binge watched multiple shows.

The virtual audience for the webinar also asked the panellists a range of questions from recommendations for K-Beauty and make-up, as well as Korean dishes to try, and the possible influence of Korean content on Bollywood. A K-drama quiz was held as well.

Speaking about the Hallyu wave taking over India in the last one year, Choi Young-Geul, director, Korea Tourism Organisation, said K-dramas in particular were a good gateway into many of the popular aspects of South Korea and its culture.