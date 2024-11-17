Jyotika: Negative reviews for Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ seem like propaganda

Days after actor Suriya’s Tamil fantasy epic Kanguvawas released in theatres to exceedingly negative reviews, actor and Suriya’s wife, Jyotika, has come in support of the film, stating that such negative reactions on the first day seemed like the work of ‘multiple group propagandas.’

On Sunday (November 17, 2024), Jyotika penned a note on her official Instagram handle, stating that she was writing the same as Jyotika and as a cinema lover, and not as Suriya’s wife. “Kanguva - a spectacle in cinema. So proud of you Suriya, for the actor you are and how you dare to dream to take cinema forward,” she said, before acknowledging the criticisms that the film’s loudness and the present-timeline portions have garnered. “Definitely the first 1/2 hr doesn’t work n the sound is jarring! Flaws r a part of most Indian films, so that’s only fair, especially in this kind of a film wherein one experiments largely! N it’s just the first 1/2 hr from the whole 3 hrs. But to be true, it’s an absolute cinematic experience! Camera work n execution never before seen in Tamizh cinema, @vetripalanisamy (sic)“ she added.

“I’m surprised with the negative reviews from media and certain fraternities, as it’s not done by them to this high level for the most unintellectual big budget films I have seen earlier with age old stories, where women r stalked, double meaning dialogues r spoken and have the most over the top action sequences,” said Jyotika, adding that the critics seemed to have forgotten the film’s positive aspects. “The women action sequence in 2nd half and the young boy’s love and betrayal for Kanguva? I think they forgot about the good parts while reviewing.”

“Now this Makes me wonder largely whether one should ever read, listen or believe them after all! It’s sad that they chose this much negativity for Kanguva on day 1, even before the first show was over (seemed more like multiple group propagandas) when it actually deserves an applause for the concept and effort taken by the team to create 3D and such a magnificent visual!,” she added, asking the team behind Kanguva to feel proud of their film and that the people behind the negative reactions are doing nothing to uplift cinema.

A fantasy epic, the story of which spans more than a thousand years, Kanguva is written and directed by Siva. Since the morning of the release, many sections of the audience and critics have panned the film for its screenplay, execution, and overall loudness of the film. Notably, responding to the reactions from the theatregoers on the first day, the makers of the film have reduced the volume of the film by two points.

The film opened to Rs 58.62 crores at the worldwide box office, reportedly grossing over Rs 22 crores in India on the first day. According to reports, the film was made at an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crores.

Starring Disha Patani as the female lead, Kanguva also features Natarajan Subramaniam, Karunas, Redin Kingsley, Yogi Babu, and BS Avinash among others in supporting roles. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the film has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy.

Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under his Studio Green banner, the film is running in theatres in Tamil, Hindu, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

