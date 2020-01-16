Entertainment

Justin Bieber’s #YummyChallenge comes to Chennai

Justin Bieber in the ‘Yummy’ song video

Justin Bieber in the ‘Yummy’ song video  

more-in

The first viral challenge of 2020 arrives, inspiring dancers and choreographers across the city

Following the release of Justin Bieber’s Yummy song, fans, choreographers and dancers across the world — from London to Chennai — have take it upon themselves to create the #YummyChallenge that has gone viral (2020’s first) and post videos of themselves grooving to this catchy number. The videos have gone viral on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, as various types of choreography were on full show at parks, subways, railway stations, and even classrooms and office spaces!

 

While the music has simply given room for some immense creativity, Kavya G, director of BlackSwan dance school, who attempted the cover in collaboration with Madras Dance Factory, says, “Just like the previous challenges that were popular on social media such as the Kiki Challenge and Harlem Shake, this song’s catchy element made me want to take on the #YummyChallenge.”

Kavya with the BlackSwan team

Kavya with the BlackSwan team  

Kavya also says, “Parris Goebel’s choreography to the song prompted me to take up this challenge and make this song popular in Chennai.” She also added that her video was shot in multiple locations around Alwarpet and Teynampet in Chennai.

 

Preethi R, from The School of Dance also took on the challenge: “Right from the Baby song by Justin Bieber, every track of his is a global hit, and the Yummy song is fun, and I couldn’t miss out on the choreography.” She also added that people are taking special efforts to make the challenge more and more innovative.

Preethi R from the School of Dance

Preethi R from the School of Dance  

It doesn’t just end here: Justin Bieber might even respond to the video soon after it gets posted on the Internet with the hash tags!

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment
internet
dance
pop music
Digital music
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 5:07:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/justin-biebers-yummychallenge-comes-to-chennai/article30575700.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY