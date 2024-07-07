GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Justin Bieber performs hit songs ‘Peaches’, ‘Baby’ at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

Justin Bieber arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning before setting the stage at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on fire at night with his chartbusters such as ‘Baby’, ‘Peaches’, ‘Love Yourself’, and ‘Sorry’

Published - July 07, 2024 12:30 pm IST

PTI
Singer and pop star Justin Bieber with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during the couple’s pre-wedding festivities.

Singer and pop star Justin Bieber with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during the couple’s pre-wedding festivities. | Photo Credit: justinbieber/Instagram

International pop sensation Justin Bieber enthralled the who's who of the entertainment industry and sports arena at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant.

Justin Bieber heads gala at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony

The Canadian singer arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning before setting the stage at the Jio Convention Centre on fire at night with his chartbusters such as Baby, Peaches, Love Yourself, and Sorry.

The crowd sang and grooved along with Bieber, who attained the status of a teen idol following the success of his debut extended play album My World in 2009.

In attendance were film superstars Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor as well as cricket stars MS Dhoni and members of the T20 World Cup winning team Hardik Pandya and Surya Kumar Yadav.

Justin Bieber with Anant Ambani.

Justin Bieber with Anant Ambani. | Photo Credit: justinbieber/Instagram

The vibe was easy and the mood was light, according to several videos from the much-talked about event trending on social media.

In one of the clips, Bieber, 30, can be seen dancing with internet sensation Orry. In another, Alaviaa Jaffrey, daughter of Jaaved Jaaferi, is spotted hugging the two-time Grammy winner who continued with his performance with his admirer in embrace.

Bieber, who flew out to Miami after his special performance at the sangeet, was paid USD 10 million to perform at the event.

This wasn't his first time performing in India. The singer last came to the country in 2017 for his maiden concert. Bieber was supposed to return in 2022 for the India show of his Justice World Tour but cancelled due to health reasons.

After months-long pre-wedding festivities, Anant and Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will finally tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai.

Pop star Justin Bieber at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities.

Pop star Justin Bieber at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities. | Photo Credit: @justinbieber/Instagram

ALSO READ:Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant dazzle at sangeet ceremony; Bollywood celebrities light up gala

The celebrations kickstarted on March 1 in Gujarat's Jamnagar, known for the world's largest refinery, which is owned by Reliance Industries.

Previously, pop diva Rihanna performed at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Last month, singer Katy Perry, pop group Backstreet Boys and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed at the couple's cruise tour party in Italy and the South of France.

