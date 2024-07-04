ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Updated - July 04, 2024 02:22 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 02:10 pm IST

Anant and Radhika are set to tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12

The Hindu Bureau

Justin Bieber | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber landed in Mumbai on Thursday to perform at the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant and Radhika are set to tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambani family hosts mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples

The wedding festivities commenced in earnest with a ‘Samuh Vivah’ (mass wedding) for over 50 underprivileged couples. The event was held at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai.

This was followed by traditional Mameru and Mosalu ceremonies at the beautifully decked-up Ambani residence in Mumbai, Antilia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son, and Radhika Merchant during a ceremony ahead of their wedding, at Antilia, in Mumbai

Radhika and Anant looking radiant as the big day approaches

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani during a ceremony ahead of the wedding of their son

Mosalu is a special ceremony in Gujarati culture that happens a few days before the wedding. During this event, Nita Ambani’s family, including her mother Purnima Dalal and her sister Mamta Dalal, came to bless the couple with gifts and good wishes. This tradition shows the love and support from the groom’s mother’s side of the family. Conversely, the Mameru ceremony is one where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Italy pre-wedding bash: Photos with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others

The Ambanis had earlier hosted two lavish pre-wedding celebrations ahead of the big day.

(with ANI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US