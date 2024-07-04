Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber landed in Mumbai on Thursday to perform at the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant and Radhika are set to tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12.

The wedding festivities commenced in earnest with a ‘Samuh Vivah’ (mass wedding) for over 50 underprivileged couples. The event was held at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai.

This was followed by traditional Mameru and Mosalu ceremonies at the beautifully decked-up Ambani residence in Mumbai, Antilia.

Mosalu is a special ceremony in Gujarati culture that happens a few days before the wedding. During this event, Nita Ambani’s family, including her mother Purnima Dalal and her sister Mamta Dalal, came to bless the couple with gifts and good wishes. This tradition shows the love and support from the groom’s mother’s side of the family. Conversely, the Mameru ceremony is one where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The Ambanis had earlier hosted two lavish pre-wedding celebrations ahead of the big day.

(with ANI inputs)

