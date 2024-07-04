GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant and Radhika are set to tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12

Updated - July 04, 2024 02:20 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 02:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Justin Bieber at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. YouTube announced Thursday, May 2, 2019

Justin Bieber at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. YouTube announced Thursday, May 2, 2019 | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber landed in Mumbai on Thursday to perform at the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant and Radhika are set to tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12.

Ambani family hosts mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples

The wedding festivities commenced in earnest with a ‘Samuh Vivah’ (mass wedding) for over 50 underprivileged couples. The event was held at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai.

This was followed by traditional Mameru and Mosalu ceremonies at the beautifully decked-up Ambani residence in Mumbai, Antilia.

Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son, and Radhika Merchant during a ceremony ahead of their wedding, at Antilia, in Mumbai

Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, and Radhika Merchant during a ceremony ahead of their wedding, at Antilia, in Mumbai

Radhika and Anant looking radiant as the big day approaches

Radhika and Anant looking radiant as the big day approaches

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani during a ceremony ahead of the wedding of their son

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani during a ceremony ahead of the wedding of their son

Mosalu is a special ceremony in Gujarati culture that happens a few days before the wedding. During this event, Nita Ambani’s family, including her mother Purnima Dalal and her sister Mamta Dalal, came to bless the couple with gifts and good wishes. This tradition shows the love and support from the groom’s mother’s side of the family. Conversely, the Mameru ceremony is one where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Italy pre-wedding bash: Photos with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others

The Ambanis had earlier hosted two lavish pre-wedding celebrations ahead of the big day.

(with ANI inputs)

