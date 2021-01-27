Entertainment

‘Juno’ star Elliot Page announces divorce from wife

Elliot Page and Emma Portner   | Photo Credit: Instagram/ElliotPage

Actor Elliot Page and Emma Portner said on Tuesday that they are divorcing after three years of marriage.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” the Canadian couple said in a joint statement. “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

They gave no further details.

Page, the 33-year-old Oscar-nominated star of Juno, Inception and The Umbrella Academy, and Portner, a 26-year-old choreographer and dance teacher, announced their marriage early in 2018 after only having hinted at their relationship on social media.

Portner was vocal in her support of Page when the actor came out as transgender in December, an announcement that was widely greeted as a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood.

Comments
Related Articles

Sivakarthikeyan’s next is ‘Don’

Charu Hariharan’s song ‘Flight of Joy’ blends Indian classical and the western

Vijay-starrer 'Master' to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 29

‘Palmer’ is a homemade and handmade film: Fisher Stevens

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Aditya Ganesh, second prize in Flute, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Priyadharshini Prakash, second prize in Flute, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Adithyaram Gundala, first prize in Flute, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sreejith G. Kammath, first prize in Flute, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Nithin Parthasarathy, third prize in Flute, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: B S Kishan Permudennaya, third prize in Flute, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Krithikh Gopalakrishnan, second prize in Flute, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sushameendra G Jamadagni, first prize in Flute, 13-19 years

Arunvignesh’s film gets an international release

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Abhay N Vatsa, first prize in Flute, 0-12 years

Can you solve this case?

‘Hitman 3’ review: The enigmatic Agent 47 returns in this killer endgame

Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ to have a Deepavali release on November 4

New on Apple TV+: ‘Palmer’, ‘Losing Alice’ and more

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: B. Shwetha, third prize in Vocal Thukkada, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Saigovind Vijayaraghavan, second prize in Mandolin
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2021 11:49:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/juno-star-elliot-page-announces-divorce-from-wife/article33673406.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY