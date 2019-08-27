John Travolta mistakes drag queen for Taylor Swift at Video Music Awards

Hollywood star John Travolta has been ruthlessly trolled on social media after appearing to confuse singer Taylor Swift with a drag queen at the MTV VMAs.

While presenting the award for Video of the Year, the Pulp Fiction star tried to hand the Moon Man trophy to RuPaul’s Drag Race contesant Jade Jolie. Swift attended the VMAs with many of the drag queens who appeared in the You Need to Calm Down video that nabbed the award. Some of the queens made it up to the stage before Swift came, which is what confused Travolta.

Queen Latifah, left, and John Travolta present the video of the year award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J | Photo Credit: Matt Sayles

With a slight look of confusion, the drag queen effortlessly shook it off, before giving the actor a kind side-hug, reports eonline.com.

John Travolta mistook Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift when handing over the award for ‘Video of the Year.’ pic.twitter.com/z8MsJtcp1V — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) August 27, 2019

Eventually, Swift was rightly bestowed with the Moon Man. Jade Jolie is literally known for her spot-on impression of Swift.

Jade also shared a video of her and Taylor on Twitter later in the night, showing how close the two are and how they look like. The drag queen wrote, “aaahhh the most magical night EVER! So proud of my queen @taylorswift13 for snatching Videos for Good & Video Of The Year at the @vmas tonight.” (sic)

Aaaahhh the most magical night EVER! So proud of my queen @taylorswift13 for snatching Videos for Good & Video Of The Year at the @vmas tonight pic.twitter.com/QLGvQixHAZ — Jade Jolie (@QueenJadeJolie) August 27, 2019

However, Travolta is bearing the brunt of social media all over again.

“John Travolta just gave the VMA to ‘Drag Race’ alum Jade Jolie in Taylor Swift drag, fully not knowing that it was not Taylor Swift, thinking that it was in fact Taylor Swift. I am....reeling,” one person tweeted.

Another viewer added: “John Travolta mistaking Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift. Drag race excellence.”

Unfortunately, this small snafu made people recall the time when Travolta called Idina Menzel “Adele Dazeem” in 2014.