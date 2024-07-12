John Cena, Yash, Mahesh Babu add glamour to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

American actor and pro wrestler John Cena, Kannada superstar Yash, Telugu sensation Mahesh Babu and others checked into Mumbai to attend the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.

Cena was seen waving at photographs as he exited the airport and entered his car, adding to the excitement surrounding the star-studded event. He was later photographed at the wedding venue in a traditional outfit.

Yash, renowned for his role in the blockbuster ‘KGF’, was seen arriving at a private airport in Mumbai, exuding his trademark style ahead of the grand event.

‘Calm Down’ sensation Rema made a stylish entrance at Mumbai airport, dressed in an all-black ensemble that caught the attention of paparazzi awaiting his arrival.

On Thursday night, international TV sensation Kim Kardashian her sister Khloe Kardashian touched down in Mumbai for the celebrations. The duo later shared a video enjoying an autorickshaw ride in the city.

The Ambani family is enveloped in festivity as they prepare to welcome a new member into their illustrious fold.

Anant Ambani, the youngest of three children of Reliance industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant at a grand ceremony hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre today, July 12.

The wedding celebrations have commenced in full splendor, with the Ambani residence, Antilia, transformed into a spectacle to mark the joyous occasion.

The Baraatis, led by Anant Ambani himself, departed from their residence amidst a jubilant atmosphere.

