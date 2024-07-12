ADVERTISEMENT

John Cena, Yash, Mahesh Babu add glamour to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Updated - July 12, 2024 05:08 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 04:55 pm IST

‘Calm Down’ sensation Rema also made a stylish entrance at Mumbai airport ahead of the grand celebrations at the Jio World Convention Centre

ANI

John Cena poses for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

American actor and pro wrestler John Cena, Kannada superstar Yash, Telugu sensation Mahesh Babu and others checked into Mumbai to attend the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.

Cena was seen waving at photographs as he exited the airport and entered his car, adding to the excitement surrounding the star-studded event. He was later photographed at the wedding venue in a traditional outfit.

John Cena poses for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

John Cena does his signature poses at the red carpet | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Actor Yash arrives at the Mumbai Airport for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, Friday, July 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: -

Yash, renowned for his role in the blockbuster ‘KGF’, was seen arriving at a private airport in Mumbai, exuding his trademark style ahead of the grand event.

‘Calm Down’ sensation Rema made a stylish entrance at Mumbai airport, dressed in an all-black ensemble that caught the attention of paparazzi awaiting his arrival.

On Thursday night, international TV sensation Kim Kardashian her sister Khloe Kardashian touched down in Mumbai for the celebrations. The duo later shared a video enjoying an autorickshaw ride in the city.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian during an auto-rickshaw ride after their arrival in India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, in Mumbai, Friday, July 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: -

The Ambani family is enveloped in festivity as they prepare to welcome a new member into their illustrious fold.

Anant Ambani, the youngest of three children of Reliance industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant at a grand ceremony hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre today, July 12.

The wedding celebrations have commenced in full splendor, with the Ambani residence, Antilia, transformed into a spectacle to mark the joyous occasion.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha Paul arrive at the wedding of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo /Rajanish Kakade) | Photo Credit: Rajanish Kakade

The Baraatis, led by Anant Ambani himself, departed from their residence amidst a jubilant atmosphere.

