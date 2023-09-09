ADVERTISEMENT

John Cena meets Karthi as WWE returns to India

September 09, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

Karthi is also reportedly shooting a “secret project” with WWE Tag Team Kevin Owens and Sami Zayne

The Hindu Bureau

John Cena and Karthi | Photo Credit: @Karthi_Offl/Twitter

WWE returned to Indian shores with a live event for the first time since 2017 with WWE Superstar Spectacle at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The event also saw John Cena, who had come to India to perform for the first time. A statement read, “The thirteen-time WWE World Champion met Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer – Distribution & International Business and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India in Hyderabad ahead of the sold-out show. Cena and Rajesh Kaul interacted about WWE Indian fans, Cena’s return to the ring and his first visit to India with WWE.”

Cena also met actor Karthi and the picture with the duo went viral. Karthi is also reportedly shooting a “secret project” with WWE Tag Team Kevin Owens and Sami Zayne.

Along with Cena, WWE Superstars such as Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Jinder Mahal, Natalya, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and ‘The Ring General’ GUNTHER were in India to participate at the event.

