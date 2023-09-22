Joe Jonas reacts after ex-wife Sophie Turner sues him for custody of their children

September 22, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST

American singer-songwriter and actor Joe Jonas has filed a response to Sophie Turner's lawsuit alleging wrongful retention of the couple's two children.

A spokesman for the musician, 34, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday responded to his estranged wife's lawsuit which alleged that Jonas was refusing to let the couple's two children, Willa, 3, and 14-month-old daughter return to England.

“After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago," the statement obtained by PEOPLE read.

“Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.”

The statement asserted that the musician is “seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father and is, of course, also okay with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK,” but also alleges that the children “have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S.”

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted,” the statement said.

”After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother,” it said. ”Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

“Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children,” the statement concluded.

The lawsuit against Jonas sought “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” with Turner’s legal team claiming the “wrongful retention” began on September 20. Turner claims she and the musician agreed to name England their “forever home” after chats during Christmas 2022 as they prepared for the coming year.

After nearly three years of dating, the singer and the former Game of Thrones star married in 2019. After four years of marriage, Jonas filed for divorce from the actress in September, according to records obtained by PEOPLE. According to the filing, the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken. ”The records said that the children had recently moved home with their father. A parenting plan should be established, which addressed all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties,” the filing continued. ”The children have been residing with their father in Miami and other locations throughout the United States.”

A source told People shortly after Jonas filed for divorce that the former couple’s children had more support living with the singer during their divorce, “She has been shooting which is why the kids have been with Joe. It’s just been easier because she’s been working for the kids to be with him because there’s some more support at home and on the road with his family. It’s something they both agreed was best.”

