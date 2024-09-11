ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce finalised

Published - September 11, 2024 04:46 pm IST

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating; they have two daughters

PTI

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

A Florida judge has declared Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorced and single, signing off on a confidential agreement reached between the two. The Miami-Dade County judge approved the agreement on Friday, one year after the 35-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to divorce the 28-year-old Game of Thrones and X Men actor and five years after the two were married.

The split brought a quiet and relatively quick end to a divorce that briefly became acrimonious and looked headed for a long and ugly custody fight. The documents said that moderated negotiations led to an agreement on splitting assets, spousal support and custody of their two daughters, 4-year-old Willa and 2-year-old Delphine.

Judge Gina Beovides declared that the marriage was “irretrievably broken”, and that the couple's agreement, especially their parenting plan, was in the best interest of the family. After-hours emails seeking comment from representatives of both Turner and Jonas were not immediately returned.

The couple met through Instagram messages and began dating in 2016. They married in a secretive ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in May of 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. Country duo Dan + Shay performed at the wedding.

Jonas filed for divorce in September of 2023. In the filing, he sought joint custody and said the two had a pre-nuptial agreement. The following day the two posted an identical amicable statement to each of their Instagram accounts.

But the split turned into a serious dispute within weeks when Turner sued to force Jonas to turn over the girls' passports so they could join her in her native England. The daughters, who were born in the US but have dual citizenship, were with Joe Jonas in New York, where he was on tour, according to court documents, in which Turner said they had been planning on raising the girls together in England when their marriage fell apart.

Turner said she learned of Jonas' divorce filing through the media, while Jonas said the two had had multiple conversations about it. The custody fight was dropped in January, a sign that the two were on a path to a settlement.

Turner, who is from Northampton, England, played Sansa Stark for eight seasons on HBO's Game of Thrones and Jean Grey in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse and 2019's Dark Phoenix. The Arizona-born Jonas came to fame with brothers Nick and Kevin in a band starting in 2005 and subsequent Disney Channel series. Last year, they released their sixth studio album and toured US stadiums.

