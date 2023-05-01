ADVERTISEMENT

Jock Zonfrillo, chef and ‘MasterChef Australia’ judge, passes away

May 01, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 01:57 pm IST

Several chefs, food critics and former MasterChef contestants paid tribute to the chef on social media

The Hindu Bureau

Jock Zonfrillo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jock Zonfrillo, a chef, author and judge on MasterChef Australia passed away on April 30. He was 46.

Jock’s family took to his Instagram handle to share the news, “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday,” they said on May 1. The cause of his death is unknown at the moment.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

Statement from Jock’s family that was posted on his Instagram | Photo Credit: @zonfrillo/Instagram

ALSO READ
How ‘Junior Masterchef Australia’ judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen, and Jock Zonfrillo stepped up to the plate for season 3

Born in Glasgow, Jock started working in kitchens as a dishwasher at 13 and left school at 15 to start an apprenticeship at the Turnberry hotel, becoming one of their youngest apprentices. He went on to work under acclaimed chefs like Marco Pierre White and became a head chef at the age of 22.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He opened several restaurants in Adelaide including restaurant Orana, Street ADL, Bistro Blackwood and Nonna Mallozzi.

In 2019, Jock joined Melissa Leong and Andy Allen as a judge on MasterChef Australia. The latest season of the show is set to begin on May 2.

Several chefs, food critics and former MasterChef contestants paid tribute to the chef on social media. Network 10 and MasterChef Australia production company Endemol Shine Australia said in a statement that they were “deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US