Jock Zonfrillo, chef and ‘MasterChef Australia’ judge, passes away

May 01, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 01:57 pm IST

Jock Zonfrillo, a chef, author and judge on MasterChef Australia passed away on April 30. He was 46.

Jock’s family took to his Instagram handle to share the news, “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday,” they said on May 1. The cause of his death is unknown at the moment.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

Born in Glasgow, Jock started working in kitchens as a dishwasher at 13 and left school at 15 to start an apprenticeship at the Turnberry hotel, becoming one of their youngest apprentices. He went on to work under acclaimed chefs like Marco Pierre White and became a head chef at the age of 22.

He opened several restaurants in Adelaide including restaurant Orana, Street ADL, Bistro Blackwood and Nonna Mallozzi.

In 2019, Jock joined Melissa Leong and Andy Allen as a judge on MasterChef Australia. The latest season of the show is set to begin on May 2.

Several chefs, food critics and former MasterChef contestants paid tribute to the chef on social media. Network 10 and MasterChef Australia production company Endemol Shine Australia said in a statement that they were “deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss”.

Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday.

MasterChef Australia will not air this week. pic.twitter.com/cmtDuJr19P — MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) May 1, 2023