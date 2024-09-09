GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jayam Ravi announces separation from his wife Aarti

Ravi and Aarti married in June 2009 and are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan

Published - September 09, 2024 01:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jayam Ravi and Aarti

Jayam Ravi and Aarti

After months of rumours, Jayam Ravi has finally opened up about the divorce speculations. The actor officially announced his separation from his wife Aarti on Monday, September 9.

Jayam Ravi: ‘Star-driven culture not going away’

Sharing a statement in Tamil and English, the actor requested privacy during this difficult time.

This comes after news about their separation started making the rounds a few months back and it gained momentum when Aarti deleted photos of him from her Instagram profile.

In the statement, Ravi said, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you. After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved.”

First look of Jayam Ravi’s ‘Genie’ out

Read the complete statement here:

Requesting people to “refrain from making any assumptions, rumours or allegations”, the actor also stated, “My priority has always remained the same — to continue bringing joy and entertainment through my films to my dearest audience. I am still and will always be your Jayam Ravi — who is cherished by all of you throughout my career and as an actor who is dedicated to my craft and commitment to showcase the best of my talent. Your constant support means the world to me and I am grateful for the love you have showered on me over the years.”

Ravi and Aarti married in June 2009 and are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. Aarti is the daughter of noted television producer, Sujatha Vijayakumar who has also bankrolled Ravi-starrers like Bhoomi and Siren.

‘Brother’: Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan’s film with director Rajesh gets a release date

On the work front, Ravi has Brother with filmmaker M Rajesh of Siva Manasula Sakthi and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi fame co-starring Priyanka Mohan. The actor also has Genie with Arjunan Jr, an erstwhile assistant of Mysskin, co-starring Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi as the female leads and Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s Kadhalikka Neramillai, with Nithya Menen, in the line-up.

