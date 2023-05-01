ADVERTISEMENT

Jay Shetty: ‘Love is an evolving practice in which we can all learn and grow together’

May 01, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

Ahead of the India segment of his world tour, the former monk, now a well-known motivational speaker and self-help coach, promises to delve into secrets on how to live life to the fullest at ‘Jay Shetty: Love Rules’

Preeti Zachariah

Jay Shetty | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Love can be experienced in so many ways,” says British podcaster, author, life coach and onetime monk, Jay Shetty who is in India, this month, as part of his first-ever world tour Jay Shetty: Love Rules.

The tour, which follows the release of his second book 8 Rules of Love:How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go, promises to be an interactive experience filled with insight, stories and wisdom, according to Shetty. “I always knew I wanted to write a book about love and relationships because it is something that’s so essential to living a fulfilled life,” says the Los Angeles-based motivational speaker, who firmly believes in the idea of intentional love. “In this book, I describe how we can be more thoughtful about love. It’s all about the habits and practices we want to cultivate and engage in, if we want to create and sustain successful relationships.”

Shetty, who at the age of 22 decided to become a monk, has fashioned himself into a pop culture spiritual seeker, love guru and motivational coach over the years. He has garnered several accolades, including Forbes naming him in their 30 Under 30 List for being a game changer in media in 2017, AdWeek calling him a Young Influentials cover star in 2019 and winning the Best Health & Wellness Creator of the Year in both 2018 and 2019 at the YouTube Streamy Awards. He is followed by close to 50 million people across social media and is the host of the much-feted On Purpose podcast, which had guests like Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, Alicia Keys, Novak Djokovic and Ray Dalio appear on his show, talking about how to live a meaningful life.

And he appears to be extending the same principles to this tour too, promising to delve into secrets on how to live life to the fullest, delivering lessons on relationships, love and happiness and offering insights into stress management and meditation. “To me, love is truly a universal language and evolving practice in which we can all learn and grow together,” says Shetty. “The opportunity to share what I’ve learned about love from my studies in ancient wisdom, modern science, and personal experiences is something I am very grateful for.”

‘Jay Shetty: Love Rules’ World Tour, produced by BookMyShow, will travel to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore on May 2 and 3, 5 and 6 2023, respectively. Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com.

