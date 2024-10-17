GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Janis Joplin to Liam Payne: Music legends who died too young

The singer’s death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Published - October 17, 2024 03:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(From left) Liam Payne, Janis Joplin, and Sidhu Moose Wala

(From left) Liam Payne, Janis Joplin, and Sidhu Moose Wala

The untimely death of singer Liam Payne at 31 marks a tragic addition to the growing list of musicians who left the world too soon. Found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Payne’s passing brings a sense of haunting finality to a life once defined by global fame as a member of One Direction. Like other young artists before him, Payne’s rise to fame in the music industry was followed by personal struggles.

Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton share heartfelt tribute to former One Direction singer Liam Payne

A quick look-back at the history of musicians passing on at the zenith of their careers — with the infamous legend of the ‘27 Club’ still seemingly claiming lives — is enough to understand how Payne’s death echoes the same sense of loss, amplified by his connection to a generation that grew up with One Direction’s infectious hits. Though the British artist’s solo career had remained active in recent years, Payne’s legacy as part of one of the biggest boy bands of all time remains intact. His death, alongside those of other musicians gone too soon, seems like a reminder of the immense pressures of fame, and the all-too-common fragility of those who seem invincible.

Here are a few of the many musical icons who found their lives cut tragically short at the height of their fame:

Published - October 17, 2024 03:07 pm IST

Related Topics

music / death / celebrity / Music Personalities / music industry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.