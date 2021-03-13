J-Rod continues: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez say they're still together

13 March 2021 12:51 IST

The celebrity couple, given the nickname J-Rod, have been engaged for the last couple of years

J-Lo and A-Rod are still J-Rod.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez said on March 13 that reports of their split are inaccurate, and they are working things through.

A day earlier, multiple reports based on anonymous sources said the pop star-actor and the former baseball great had called off their two-year engagement. The couple started dating in early 2017.

“All the reports are inaccurate,” said the joint statement on March 13 “from Jennifer and Alex,” emailed to The Associated Press by representatives. “We are working through some things.”

The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report that the pair had split.

The couple was given the nickname “J-Rod” three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.