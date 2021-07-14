Indian origin contestant clinches Masterchef Australia 2021

What permeated his journey at Master Chef Australia were not only high and lows, but fitting and creditable comebacks in the face of it all. A risk taker, Justin was acclaimed through his journey at the reality show for being a versatile cook.

Indian-origin Justin Narayan won the Master Chef Australia 2021, marking the end of the Season 13. The 27-year-old home chef is a pastor by profession. Along with the Master Chef trophy, Justin won a prize money of $250,000. With this win, he became the second Indian origin chef to claim the trophy.

In an IGTV video uploaded on Master Chef Australia’s Instagram handle, a triumphant and jubilant Justin says that “It’s gonna take a while to sink in.”

The chef also took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his incredible win.

What permeated his journey at Master Chef Australia were not only high and lows, but fitting and creditable comebacks in the face of it all. A risk taker, Justin was acclaimed through his journey at the reality show for being a versatile cook.

At the finals, Justin competed against Pete Campbell and Bangladesh-origin Kishwar Chaudhary.

The finalists had to prepare a savory dish from the Quay menu and another from the Bennelog menu.

It was a culminating moment for Justin when his squid preparation scored a perfect 40/40, followed by 35 points for dessert which secured his win by just one point. Pete assured the place of first runner up, while Kishwar stood as second runner up.

Deepinder Chhiber, another Indian-origin contestant at the famed reality show also showed her commendable culinary skills throughout her journey. A pharmacist by profession, she hails from Delhi. The home cook received critical acclaim for bringing Indian flavours to the Master Chef platform. Although Deepinder was able to make it to the list of top 10 contestants, she was eliminated only a week ago.

The judges of this edition of the show were Australian chef Andy Allen, Australian TV host and food writer Melissa Leong and Scottish celebrity chef Jack Zonfrillo.