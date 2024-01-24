India-set To Kill a Tiger nominated for best documentary feature at Oscars 2024

January 24, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - New Delhi

To Kill a Tiger, set in a small Indian village, was on Tuesday nominated for the best documentary feature at the 2024 Academy Awards.

A Canadian production, To Kill a Tiger is directed by Delhi-born Nisha Pahuja, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker based in Toronto. It had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2022 where it won the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film.

The film follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his 13-year-old daughter who was abducted and later sexually assaulted by three men.

“Ranjit goes to the police, and the men are arrested. But Ranjit’s relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges. A cinematic documentary, To Kill a Tiger follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his child,” according to the official website of To Kill a Tiger.

The film is produced by Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim.

Other four nominees in the best Oscar for documentary feature include Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, and 20 Days in Mariupol.

The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. This will be his fourth stint at the dais.

