In pictures | Vivekh - Tamil cinema’s iconic comedian

17 April 2021 12:31 IST

The actor's legacy will forever live on, through his memorable characters and legendary one-liners

Actor Vivekh, who has passed away at the age of 59, has been one of Tamil cinema's most iconic comedians over the past three decades, slipping into a plethora of supporting roles — both comedic and impactful — with ease. Down the years, he has helped many a leading star to blockbuster glory and sustained success. A look at his film career.

