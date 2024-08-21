ADVERTISEMENT

In Mumbai, women achievers walk the ramp for a cause

Published - August 21, 2024 12:53 pm IST

25 women professionals across fields stole the limelight at a charity fundraiser and fashion show in Mumbai

Shilajit Mitra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Walk For A Cause, a unique fundraiser combining fashion, philanthropy and music, returned to Mumbai at Taj Land’s End on Tuesday, August 20. The charity fashion show spotlighted 25 women achievers across fields of entertainment, healthcare, business and law. Like prior iterations, the evening was conceptualised and hosted by fashion designer and BJP member and spokesperson Shaina NC, with a quarter of the proceeds going to V Care Foundation, a voluntary cancer care support group. Actor-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra was the guest of honour.

The evening commenced with high tea followed by a musical performance by famed violinist Sunita Bhuyan. Soon after, Iulia Vântur walked the ramp in a shimmering Shaina NC drape. Vântur, a Romanian-origin actor and singer, was followed by eight doctors, two lawyers, a former National Consumer Court judge, another singer (Indian-German pop singer Shweta Shetty), corporate leaders and social entrepreneurs.

Iulia Vântur at the Walk For A Cause charity fashion show in Mumbai on August 20 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shaina NC, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Iulia Vântur on stage | Photo Credit: Instagram/Shaina NC

The anchor notes highlighted the multi-hyphenated profiles of these achievers, many of whom are moms and mom-entrepreneurs. “Being an advocate I live a pretty monochromatic life,” said Varsha Bhogle, a Mumbai lawyer who walked the ramp in a turquoise saree paired with a studded choker. “So it’s fun once in a while to get in touch with my girly side and participate in an event like this. Plus this is for a good cause.”

Varsha is a partner at DB Legal, which specialises in sexual assault cases and crimes against women. She spoke to The Hindu about the ongoing nationwide protests against the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata.

SC forms task force to ensure safety of doctors

“It’s unfortunate and cruel what has happened in Kolkata,” Varsha said. “The offender in this case was a civic volunteer, which raises concerns about the safety of resident doctors in institutions. There needs to be increased surveillance and an overhaul of the security apparatus.”

Beyond vigils and marches, Varsha said, policy-level changes are the need of the hour. “Gender sensitisation of young boys and sensitive reporting of sexual assault cases are of equal importance,” she stressed.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

