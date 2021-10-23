Entertainment

Watch | In conversation with Swedish artist Niklas Elmehed

Swedish artist Niklas Elmehed is an anonymous celebrity. He lives every artist’s dream — as soon as the portraits drawn by him are revealed, they are seen and shared by millions of people and media channels around the world.

Yet, he’s not a household name. That might change, thanks to a tweet from the Nobel Committee stating that Elmehed is the artist behind the distinctive gold-and-black portraits that accompany the annual proclamation of the Nobel Prize winners.

In this interview with The Hindu Weekend, the artist discusses his process, working with the Committee, and more.

 

