‘I didn’t expect Soorya to become a movement in itself’: Soorya Krishnamoorthy

When Nataraja Krishnamoorthy, whom the world knows as Soorya Krishnamoorthy, decided to convert 15 cents of his family property into a performance space for artistes, free of cost, inclusive of facilities such as light and sound equipment, many of his well-wishers objected. But he wasn’t dissuaded. Krishnamoorthy said, he “was giving back to the society that had given him so much”. He was confident that it would succeed. And it did, like many other artistic and cultural initiatives that this cultural activist has introduced in Kerala over the last 42 years under Soorya, said to be the largest cultural society in the world, and in his capacity as the head of many cultural organisations in the State.

Today, ‘Ganesham’, near Thycaud in the capital city, is a unique cultural centre. The venue, more like an extension of his tastefully-done home, Sooryagayathri, has a 400-seater black box theatre. The space also has two open-air auditoriums, a green room, a dormitory for artistes and a gallery for artists to display their work, all without any fees.

“The kalvilakku at the entrance of Ganesham is lit on days we have programmes. And it has been lit on not less than 90 of the 180-plus days since it was officially opened six months ago. Some events ran to full houses, there were plays that had repeat shows and so on,” says 67-year-old Krishnamoorthy, a former engineer with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Lending support

What triggered the concept was his own journey as an artiste and art connoisseur. “I know the challenges and hurdles faced by artistes and those involved in staging shows. This space is for all those talents who need a stage. The shows are ticketed and the artiste(s) can take home the collection. Many drama troupes have recovered their initial expenditure after two presentations. That’s exactly what I wanted. All performances go through a screening process before they are staged because this is a centre for serious artistes and genuine art lovers,” he says.

This was a path he had never envisaged when he formed Soorya as a film society with a handful of like-minded individuals. He was then working in the ISRO along with people such as former president APJ Abdul Kalam and scientists like PN Subramaniam and CR Sathya. “They were art lovers and among the founders of Soorya. After 27 years, I took voluntary retirement from ISRO with the mission of taking art and culture to the common man. Chitralekha Film Society, the first film society in Kerala launched by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, had introduced me to good cinema by then. When it became defunct after Adoor’s resignation, our aim was to take good cinema to the people and ensure participation of women, especially homemakers, through Soorya. But I didn’t expect it to become a movement in itself. We could bring in the best artistes and also give a platform for many budding talents who went on to become established names in their field,” he says.

Soorya Krishnamoorthy | Photo Credit: S Mahinsha

Cinema, classical dance forms, theatre, Carnatic music, ghazals, painting exhibitions, photography workshops, literature, children’s theatre, folk art, talk festival... Soorya has it all in its 111-day festival held at various venues in Thiruvananthapuram till Ganesham came into the picture. “With chapters in 38 countries, we have at least one programme every day in some part of the world, thus making it a 365-day festival,” he says.

Running the show

Ask him how he keeps the show going, and Krishnamoorthy says, “It’s by god’s grace and because of my amazing team. Except for three individuals who passed away, those who have been associated with Soorya since its inception are still attached to it. We don’t have an office or paid staff. Instead, there is a 10-member core team who toil hard. I take care of everything, including arranging the artistes, till two days prior to the beginning of the festival. After that, I distribute the work among the team members and give them the authority to take the final decision in case of any crisis. I trust my team and the members have never let me down,” he says.

In between, he is busy scripting and directing plays and conceptualising mega shows. “Because art has always been an outlet for my sorrows. If it was poet Sugathakumari, my foster mother, who instilled in me the love for Malayalam language, I took to art to give vent to my pain. This is why you won’t find entertainment in my productions,” he smiles.

He is now working on his 100th production, ‘Thrayambakam’, a mega stage show to be staged on December 2. Krishnamoorthy says that he has no apprehensions about Soorya’s future. “There are trained youngsters to take it forward. This has to go on. My only prayer is that I don’t end up compromising on my art. I don’t want to sell something that god has gifted me, ” he signs off.

Conditions apply

* All programmes of Soorya start at 6.45 pm. “Our office hours at ISRO, located in Thumba, was till 5.30 pm and by the time we reached the city it was 6.15 pm. So 6.45 pm was fixed as a convenient time to begin the programmes and we didn’t change that.” But Krishnamoorthy doesn’t wear a watch, a habit he picked up from his father, T Nataraja Pillai.

* Soorya’s programmes are not ticketed and follow a membership system. The gate closes by 6.45 pm and will be reopened only at 8 pm or at the end of the programme, depending on the duration of the performance. If you are a non-member, you can enter by 6.40 pm, after the members have been seated.

Memories unplugged

* It was at MS Subbulakshmi’s residence in Chennai that the idea of the Soorya festival was born. In addition to the legend and Krishnamoorthy, the meeting was attended by KJ Yesudas, Padma Subramanyam and mridangam maestro Mavelikkara Krishnankutty Nair. “They all promised to perform every year. Yesudas has not missed a year till now; Padma Subrahmanyam performed for 35 years; Krishnankutty Nair was a regular at Yesudas’ concerts for many years. MS performed only once,” he remembers.

* October 1 is reserved for Yesudas. That had to be changed just once because he had to perform in Australia on that day. “I was moved that he took my permission before he agreed to it.”

Milestones

* A pioneer of light and sound shows, Krishnamoorthy’s first such production was ‘Thamasoma Jyothirgamaya’, based on temples, rituals and temple art forms. He has directed over 40 shows. As a playwright and theatre director, his most notable work is Melvilasam, which has completed 400 stages. His ‘Chayakkadakathakal’ is a series of plays with the same characters

* His house is home to Ganesha, as you find here idols, paintings, curios and sculptures of the deity. Every Vinayaka Chaturthi, the door is open for the public to see the collection.

Personal touch

* Krishnamoorthy always spots a cap, a habit he picked up eight years ago. “As I began losing my hair, I was advised to wear a cap to protect the scalp from the glare of the arclights. I started wearing it during rehearsals and that habit stayed on. Also I wear only black trousers and white shoes.”

* He was first addressed as ‘Soorya Krishnamoorthy’ by his daughter, Seetha. “She was in her primary class then. One day she got so upset with me that she angrily called me, ‘Soorya Krishnamoorthy’. That became official when friends and media started using it.”