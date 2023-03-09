Ilaya Nila fame ace guitarist Chandrasekar is no more

March 09, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - Chennai:

Noted guitarist R. Chandrasekar, who played for songs such as Ilaya nila Pozhigirathey; paadi vaa thendrale; and Paadum Vaanampadi in the music of meastro Ilaiyaraaja , died on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 night. He was 79 and is survived by his son Ranjith, a music director.

“Ilaiyaraaja is an ace guitarist. As a composer he wanted to highlight the guitar’s beauty. The C sharp minor chord sounds like an added chord and in that song’s third background, the open E string sounds beautiful in the combination of notes,” Chandrasekar had said about guitar part for the song Ilaya Nila in an interview to The Hindu .

Chandrasekar was the elder brother of drummer R. Purusothaman, who also worked as a conductor for Ilaiyaraaja.

Chandrasekar, an engineer by training, started his career with music director P.S. Divakar. He was also an accomplished keyboard and mouth organ player, who introduced modern musical instruments and computers for composing music. It was he recorded the music for the film Hey Ram for Ilaiyaraaja in Hungary.

He and Purusothaman worked for music directors including K.V. Mahadevan and M.S. Viswanathan. While Purusothaman remained in the troupe of Ilaiyaraaja as a conductor, Chandrasekar worked in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films. He was a favorite of R.D. Burman, Laxmikany-Pyarilal and Bappi Lahiri.