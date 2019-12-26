Ibsen to voice local concerns

As the Artistic Director of Ranga Shankara, S. Surendranath’s focus has been to nurture young directors from small towns and cities and take theatre beyond the state capital, Bengaluru. He attempted this through projects like Making Theatre, Loka Sanchara etc. in the last seven years. These projects invited directors from across Karnataka, trained and supported them to conceptualise and produce plays with the tools and knowledge they had gained during the workshops.

“In fact, an ongoing five-day theatre festival at Belgaum which is a coming together of Making Theatre and Loka Sanchara features five of the participants of our various workshops. So, the motto of Ranga Shankara has been to hold hands with the theatre fraternity even after the ‘official engagement’ period is over,” says Surendranath, from his tiny work station in the upper corridors of Ranga Shankara.

Surendranath, better known as ‘Suri’ in the Kannada theatre circles, was recently awarded the prestigious Ibsen Scholarship funded by the Norwegian government to contemporise the works of Henrick Ibsen, one of Norway’s most famous playwrights.

In line with his earlier projects, Surendranath wants to situate and produce one of the Ibsen plays at eight different locations in Karnataka. “Ibsen scholarship is not just about adapting and producing an Ibsen play, it’s for making the 19th century playwright relevant to the current times which, for me, is to look at issues that local people are grappling with from an Ibsen lens.”

The project proposed for the Ibsen scholarship is titled, ‘Culturing Voices through Act IV of An Enemy of the People’. In the distinguished director’s opinion, Act IV of the play, written in 1882, is one of the most powerful speeches in theatre literature after Marc Antony’s in Julius Caesar.

“It calls for the importance of ‘the individual’ in times of majoritarian oppression,” he observes.

“It’s not just political majoritarianism, we live under many kinds of majoritarianism -- patriarchal, linguistic, moral and communal. This is an attempt to give voice to the individual against the tyranny of these majoritarianisms,” he says.

Surendranath’s Kannada adaptation of the fourth act of the play, Jana Shatru, will first be enacted out in Bengaluru in June which would then be taken to other districts in the next eight months. “But the same will not be replicated there, we pick up an issue relevant to the region we go, discuss with the local troupe and recreate the play within a period of fifteen or twenty days. And the same procedure will be followed at the remaining seven locations,” he explains. By the end of the project, Surendranath would have created eight Kannada versions of act iv of Enemy of the People in different parts of the State.

The issues Surendranath is planning to work on range from farmer suicides, love jihad to hygiene. By localising the play, Surendranath aims to make the audience both listeners and characters in the play and thereby making them active partners in the process.

Troupes from Mysuru, Belgaum and a few other places have already expressed their willingness to work with him. Suri will also be working with artistes who are not full-time into theatre. All the plays that come out of this project will be in Kannada. They then tour other parts of Karnataka.

Surendranath is grateful to Ibsen Theatre for the award of the scholarship. He was one among the five winners out of 149 applicants received from 60 countries. The biennial Ibsen Awards Festival was held in Norway during October, 2019.