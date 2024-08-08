Dhee has added another single to her discography. The singer, known for songs like ‘Ey Sandakaara’, ‘Kannamma Kannamma’ and ‘Rowdy Baby’, has released her latest single titled ‘I Wear My Roots Like a Medal’.

The song features the singer in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, tracing her land as she sings about generational trauma and dealing with emotional luggage.

Composed, written and performed by Dhee, the song is produced by her along with Santhosh Narayanan and Aditya Ravindran. Santhosh has also mixed the song which is directed and edited by Amith Krishnan who also helmed the viral hit ‘Enjoy Enjaami’.

Dhee, in an earlier Instagram post, said that the song, “is dedicated to everyone who is in search of their roots, and I hope it helps you embrace all that makes you you.”

The song marks Dhee’s second single after ‘Enjoy Enjaami. Performed by Dhee in Santhosh’s music and featuring Arivu, the song is a mix of pop and hip hop incorporating elements of R&B and oppari.

Meanwhile, Dhee recently crooned the ‘Ta Takkara’ track in Santhosh’s Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Watch the ‘I Wear My Roots Like a Medal’ video song here:

