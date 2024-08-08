ADVERTISEMENT

‘I Wear My Roots Like a Medal’: Dhee returns to her roots in latest single

Updated - August 08, 2024 05:56 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 05:13 pm IST

The song features the singer in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, tracing her land as she sings about generational trauma and dealing with emotional luggage

The Hindu Bureau

Dhee and her latest album cover | Photo Credit: @dhee___/Instagram

Dhee has added another single to her discography. The singer, known for songs like ‘Ey Sandakaara’, ‘Kannamma Kannamma’ and ‘Rowdy Baby’, has released her latest single titled ‘I Wear My Roots Like a Medal’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song features the singer in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, tracing her land as she sings about generational trauma and dealing with emotional luggage.

Enjoy Enjaami’s Dhee: The ‘Goli Soda akka’ who now dares to dream

Composed, written and performed by Dhee, the song is produced by her along with Santhosh Narayanan and Aditya Ravindran. Santhosh has also mixed the song which is directed and edited by Amith Krishnan who also helmed the viral hit ‘Enjoy Enjaami’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhee, in an earlier Instagram post, said that the song, “is dedicated to everyone who is in search of their roots, and I hope it helps you embrace all that makes you you.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Santhosh Narayanan interview: On the music of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and understanding Nag Ashwin’s vision

The song marks Dhee’s second single after ‘Enjoy Enjaami. Performed by Dhee in Santhosh’s music and featuring Arivu, the song is a mix of pop and hip hop incorporating elements of R&B and oppari.

Meanwhile, Dhee recently crooned the ‘Ta Takkara’ track in Santhosh’s Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Three years of ‘Enjoy Enjaami’: Santhosh Narayanan says the artists involved got “zero cents” as revenue

Watch the ‘I Wear My Roots Like a Medal’ video song here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US