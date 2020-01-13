“I am an artist in service of the story”- Sobhita Dhulipala

Seven years ago one may have been forgiven for thinking of Sobhita Dhulipala as the geeky student. Today she is an established actress who has successfully worked her roles as the ambitious Tara Khanna in Made In Heaven, Smrutika Naidu in Raman Raghav 2.0 and Isha Khanna in Bard of Blood.

The actress is now a part of Ghost Stories an anthology of films directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.

Sobhita is in Anurag’s film. She plays Neha a paranoid pregnant woman who miscarries her baby. “This is my second release with Netflix, after Bard of Blood. I was overcome by the story from the moment I read it. It is a very sensitive subject and I surrendered to it,” says Sobhita who admits it was quite an unnerving experience.

Growing up... “Visakhapatnam is where I grew up. My parents live here. A student of Visakha Valley Sobhita says she had a simple upbringing that she says has been a huge influence on her thinking. “ I have very fond memories of this city. I’m very connected to my roots, culturally and demographically.”

“I can’t help but get affected by the surroundings and situation. I’m very emotional as a person. It wasn’t just about the horror or thriller, for me it was also about the trauma . I’m very willing to submit to the writer’s words and world. I always have been. Besides, working with Anurag is always a delight.”

This is not the first time, Sobhita teamed up with Anurag Kashyap. She made her acting debut in his psychological-thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 that also had Nawazuddin Siddique and Vicky Kaushal.

The movie that was a commercial success was premièred in the Directors' Fortnight section at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

The year gone by

In the last one year, Sobhita had two major releases on online streaming platforms— Made in Heaven and Bard of the Blood. “It’s been a very interesting year, most definitely. All the projects that I shot for in the last two years released and it was quite a relief to see them takeshape ..” she says.

She catapulted to fame after Made in Heaven, which garnered praise for dealing with the sensitive subject of homosexuality. “I had auditioned for the role of Tara and was quite thrilled when I landed it,” says Sobhita though she says when it comes to business, she has no idea of what does well and what doesn’t.

“I am an artist in service of the story, I like to focus on that. If I think much about the outcome, it inhibits me from taking risks,” says the 27-year-old actress.

Looking back, Sobhita reflects that acting was never on cards while growing up. “At the end of college I took part in a Miss India and won the title. I followed it up with modelling and then many auditions and learnings later, I was called in for my first film audition. I knew that acting was my calling. I ended up getting the part, which became my first film - Raman Raghav 2.0,” she says.

Movies in her kitty Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

Chef (2017)

Kalakaandi (2018)

Goodachari (2018)

Moothon (2019)

The Body (2019)

On the cards

The actress is currently wrapping up her schedule for her Kurup which stars Dulquer Salman. She made her debut in Malayalam industry in 2019 with Moothon. The bilingual film was also released in Hindi. “After Kurup, I will begin shooting with the production house RSVP on an exciting Telugu film and then jump into Made in Heaven season 2 shoot,” she adds.

Ghost Stories is streaming on Netflix