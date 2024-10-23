The term ‘physician-musician’ is apt for Hyderabad-based Dr Bunty Gadicherla (Dr Satyanarayana). The general physician, also a music composer and singer, has composed music for more than 100 Telugu serials, including popular serials like Ruthuragalu, Kasturi, Chakravakam and Mogali Rekaluwhich aired on Doordarshan.

ADVERTISEMENT

New serial

Other serials he has composed for, and currently on air, include Pelli Pustakam (on Gemini) and Ravoi Chandamama (on ETV). Also, the title song for his new project, Abhinandana (on Gemini ), is sung by his sister Alakananda Jupudi.

A cheerful and pleasing personality describes Dr Bunty, an in-house doctor at KFin Technologies in Gachibowli and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University in Masab Tank. “Podduna nenu ragaalatoh, sayantram rogaalatoh untaanu (I am with music in the morning and illness in the evening),” he says with a laugh. While his professional duties keep him busy in the mornings, he is immersed in music in the afternoon but manages to see patients at a private clinic in the evenings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of his patients who know about his musical stint on television, share their favourite songs too. “I never treat my visitors as patients. They easily relate to me when I am empathetic to their health issues. I am proud to say my clinic at Venkataramana Colony in Khairatabad has been running for the past 30 years.”

Secret of sustenance

At a time when the television industry is in a state of flux, maintaining success is challenging Dr Bunty attributes his achievements to the power of strong lyrics and the creative freedom provided by directors. “The directors never dictated. They would present a storyline and ask for a classical, Western or a folk tune,” he says, adding, “Tune created on lyrics, instead of lyrics being written for a tune has a longer shelf life.” Dr Bunty refers to ‘Vasantha Sameeram la’, an iconic song from Ruthuragalu written by Balabhadra Patruni Madhu.

Born into an academic family— both his paternal and maternal grandfathers are doctors — Dr Bunty was always passionate about music. With support from his parents and his aunt Manorama, he pursued dual vocations. His siblings, Dr Challa Maruthathmaja and Alakananda are also in the musical field.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Dr Bunty composed the background score for Nagesh Kukunoor’s Hyderabad Blues, he, along with his brother composed music for movies such as Prema Sakshi Ga and Toli Parichayam. The brothers also launched Magic Mushrooms, a musical studio to create tunes for jingles, films, background score, and independent and party songs; he and his sister launch private songs through social media.

Crossing a milestone

In 2019, when he crossed a milestone of 25 years in both the fields of music and medicine, he celebrated it. A programme at Ravindra Bharathi highlighting his compositions for 100 television serials had legendary singer (late) SP Balasubrahmanyam as a guest of honour.

From doing pranayama and yoga every day to being strict about his diet— the 58-year-old doesn’t consume cold drinks and has quit coffee/tea to maintain his voice quality; he has not eaten pickles for the past 25 years! “Every day I see hundreds of patients but still, I am able to take care of my voice because of my pranayama and diet.”

He misses his mother G Padmavathi the most, his ‘biggest critic and support system’ who passed away at 82 this year. As Dr Bunty’s musical journey continues on the big screen with a song, along with his sister, in an upcoming Kannada film Mission C1000, he dreams of winning a National award for a film composition sung by his sister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.