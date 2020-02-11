Hyderabad’s clubs speak out loud with single eye-catching artpieces

Prepping for nightlife in Hyderabad requires many a sufferance in the form of dressing to the nines, going out, indulging in nibbles of all kinds, making friends and contacts, taking in the surroundings and good vibes, having a drink or two, maybe getting in some social media action... the list goes on. Sounds tiresome right?

But while this happens, one has to appreciate the design elements that go into creating a cohesive ambience at a venue. Social media has certainly changed this up for a lot of club and resto-bar architects who believe a visual experience is as important as the sound and hospitality.

Neha and Nitin Ganeriawal co-run popular hotspot Absorb in Jubilee Hills. Boasting the longest bar in Hyderabad (of 40-plus feet) is not enough for this club of deep blues and blacks. As soon as you step in, the eye — however inebriated — will wander to the larger-than-life 10-foot stone Garuda statue behind the mammoth bar.

The Garuda sculpture at Absorb, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad | Photo Credit: by arrangement

“It is our pride and joy,” says Neha, “and we had it built on site by local artisans.” Indeed, one can see that in the intricate carvings and feathered detailing of the Garuda’s wings as well as the curved sharpness of the beak and talons. During the day, there’s an settling but attractive gleam about the structure but at night, when the violet-blue lights of the bar play against the stone, it seems as though the Garuda comes to life. Significant to Hindu, Buddhist and Jain mythologies, the Garuda eradicates negativity and underpins protection, which could allude to the patrons being wished a safe night out.

Taking photos in front of the Garuda at Absorb has become quite the thing... after all, it is proof that you graced the venue in the first place. “I love when cultural pieces like the Garuda can be modernised,” says Swapna Reddy, a medical student who goes to Absorb at least once a month. “I do not see it as cultural appropriation because the good values of Garuda can be applied to a clubbing session. Maybe it can remind us to make good decisions!”

Along the same street is Farzi Café which is packed pretty much every evening. Inside, the architecture is an amalgam of stone and steel while the outside offers a breath of fresh air... or rather, as much as one can can get in the centre of Jubilee Hills. The rich green vertical gardens have become a strange but welcome attraction for their eco-friendly appeal.

The green walls at Farzi Cafe, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Ricken Desai

Sateesh Polkam, general manager at Farzi Café, says the garden has a fantastic look both in day and at night. “It’s roughly 8,000 square-feet and took a month to complete with all the irrigation system details. It is also functional, as it cools down the exterior patio by a few degrees which is helpful in the summer. We wanted to do our bit in giving back and promoting these gardens is easy and sends a positive message. Plus, when everything in the area lacks greenery, we wanted to create a space for exactly that.”

Financial District, ironic with its name, has become quite the club proprietor’s playground due to the real estate available. After all, after several hours of being desk-bound, a nearby club is ideal for letting go. One of these places is Prism Club & Kitchen which is about a year old. On week-nights, when it’s a little quiet, it can be anticlimactic to go there. The vast space of the indoor setting is meant for brimming crowds only, and when this happens, the property takes on a crazed character.

Hot materials Stainless steel: sculptures made from stainless steel are durable due to their hardness and corrosion resistance

sculptures made from stainless steel are durable due to their hardness and corrosion resistance Bronze: used in the creation of sculptures for centuries, it is not as brittle as other materials

used in the creation of sculptures for centuries, it is not as brittle as other materials Chryselephantine: some of the world’s most luxurious clubs use gold overlay on ivory, especially for mythological themes

some of the world’s most luxurious clubs use gold overlay on ivory, especially for mythological themes Flexible ‘glass’: Flexible, translucent acrylic paint and soft, aluminium wire create abstract sculptures that can be formed and reformed. Displayed with a light source, they have the appearance of formed glass.

Flexible, translucent acrylic paint and soft, aluminium wire create abstract sculptures that can be formed and reformed. Displayed with a light source, they have the appearance of formed glass. White pine: Wood carvers have often been commissioned for wood sculptures to invoke a sense of nature. White pine has been favoured for carving and durability after finished.

Prism’s architecture makes the most of the trippy genre of clubs, using lights and technology. Hanging from the ceiling is a cluster of concentric rings of different sizes, all with lights flashing in patterns and sequences. The lights are operated and automated at different times through a particular night to supplement the musical experience. Usually, it is discouraged to wear sunglasses in a nightclub but for this flashing experience, it is worth donning a pair when it gets a little too intense. Rather than using a simple show-piece, the team at Prism have ensured that their space is interactive from ceiling to floor.

Yash Agarwal, an engineer in Financial District, likes to call himself ‘a loyalty member’ at Prism. “It is inspiring when business are also having a blast with what they have created themselves,” he says, “because I see a lot of club owners laze about once their property is running, but the team here wants to elevate that. The rings of light is a great choice; I love it when the lights flash in accordance with the bass drops on an EDM night.”

So next time you are at a club, be sure to be attuned to your surroundings. The role of architects in nightclubs has grown and sometimes, it becomes even a point of pride.