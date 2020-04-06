This Kuchipudi dancer appeals for empathy towards doctors fighting Coronavirus

While most of us are happy just forwarding WhatsApp messages, reminding our family and friends to stay safe, members of the classical dance fraternity have been putting their best efforts to convey the message through their art. Hyderabad-based well-known Kuchipudi exponent Deepika Reddy and her daughter Shloka Reddy, released a video on YouTube paying tribute to the healthcare personnel fighting COVID-19 and appealing to people to trust their doctors and follow their advice.

Dressed alike in white, and dancing in the natural backdrop of their living room, the mother-daughter duo, through an impressive abhinaya, conveyed the message, ‘Meea arogyame, maa bhagyamule... Trust us that we consider your health as our wealth’. The Coronovirus rule , “Don’t shake hands, greet with namaste”, was portrayed beautifully too.

Explaining why their piece was ridden with empathy for doctors, Deepika says, “I was watching the news and came across the insensitive behaviour and unpardonable attacks on doctors and healthcare workers in Delhi and Hyderabad. Then I got this idea and brainstormed with my family and developed it.”

Behind the music

The lyrics were written by Vedantam Ramalinga Sastry six years ago as part of Deepika’s production ‘Vaidyo Narayano Harihi’. She edited and incorporated the lyrics that are relevant to the present pandemic. “The music and vocals were by DSV Sastry and were recorded six years ago with a full orchestra. Because of the lockdown there was no way for us to do the recording now and I was fortunate that I had my own recorded music that I could re-choreograph to suit COVID-19,” adds Deepika.

Deepika’s daughter Shloka was more than willing to team up with her mother and was also a part of the choreography process, and they finished rehearsing in three days, before recording.

Deepika who runs her Kuchipudi school Deepanjali, and is now busy with household chores and is spending quality time with the family. “My son returned from the U.S. and his quarantine period got over. As a precautionary measure we kept him in self quarantine in his room for 14 days. We have to be responsible and stay at home during this unprecedented worldwide pandemic and follow government guidelines. I’d like to add, don’t panic. Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu,” signs off Deepika.