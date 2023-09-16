HamberMenu
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years. They met in 1995 on the set of an Australian television show where both were actors

September 16, 2023 05:26 am | Updated 05:26 am IST - New York

AP
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage. File

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they said in the joint statement. Their separation was first reported by People magazine.

They said the statement would be their only one on their breakup. They added that their family is their highest priority and that they'll undertake “this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.” A representative confirmed the statement to The Associated Press Friday.

The couple met in 1995 on the set of an Australian television show where both were actors. Deborra-lee Furness at the time was the more established of the two. They married in 1996 and had two children: Oscar, now 23, and Ava, now 18. Jackman also ascended to become a major star in Hollywood and on Broadway.

In April, Jackman celebrated their 27th anniversary with a tribute on Instagram.

“I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life,” he wrote. “Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me.”

