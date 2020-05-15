Innovation and discovery: How online content creators keep audiences engaged during lockdown

If anyone is consistently keeping us busy on social media, it’s the vloggers who are literally burning the midnight oil to maintain a steady stream of relatable content. Sometimes it is a song, at times a meme, but mostly it is the sneak peek into their day to day lives that’s keeping us all entertained. For instance, on Mothers Day, popular YouTuber Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila had us in splits when they did a Mothers Day wish ‘breathless’ reaction by savage moms.

This, despite the fact that the lockdown and staying indoors can be stressful for content creators, when most of the content they generate is based on their interactions and everyday observation, and is frequently collaborative.

New skillsets

But it comes with some challenges, tells Dolly. She explains it is due to “lack of equipment and production. Generally shooting requires a minimum of one camera person with you but shooting at home makes you do everything on your own. You’re your own director, producer, MUA, DOP, everything. This combined with the new household chores, and coming up with a new idea everyday has been quite a challenge but I love challenges. So I'm trying to manage it all without breaking down, which I’m not going to lie has happened a few times during the lockdown. It does get overwhelming once in a while. Necessity is the mother of invention so while it is a challenge to do everything on our own, it also has given birth to some of my best content. The lockdown has blessed me with some crazy ideas. I also get to spend a lot of time with my dog now which is the best thing ever.”

Viraj Ghelani is not just rediscovering life at home and the way the household functions; he has roped in his grandmother for some serious burns. He says, “Staying home I got to see how the day unfolds. Some things are a revelation to me. I am enjoying this time at home for sure but decided to keep the work going. I am creating content that is within my reach. I am doing cooking-failure vlogs, sibling day vlog, time spent at home with nok-jhok (banter) with my grandmother. Everyday is a new day for me and I decide on a topic to shoot the following day. I have roped in my brother for most of my shoots and we are doing good.”

Continuing with work means “As a content creator I have to bring in a context to my content that holds good in almost everyone’s everyday life.” Apart from lives and colabs on Instagram with fellow vloggers, Viraj is also having a ball learning to cook from his girlfriend. “Everything on phone,” he laughs.

Talk to any YouTuber and they agree that ‘content is king.’ Those hooked on to Danish Sait eagerly look forward to episodes of Shivaji Nagar news channel by Razia and Razzaq. Just for laughs and for relatable content for sure. Danish’s creation of Pyari Bakri on the first day of Ramzan had his followers (at least a few) listen to it on loop. Pyari Bakri, or PB as Danish prefers to call it now, is a topic to look forward to.

YouTubers believe this is no time to rest or think of not working. This has to be the best time to get creative and explore ideas to keep the audience engaged. Standup comedian Atul Khatri however, likes to keep the dialogue on with ‘positive news only.’ “You laugh a little, you think a little. There has to be something that keeps us motivated and cheerful,” says Atul Khatri.

“The subscribers who come to us now should find it worthwhile,” says vlogger Mahesh Keshwala. “Content generation shouldn’t be an issue if a vlogger has genuine ideas. Yes we do product collaborations but a vlogger’s identity should go beyond paid content. Our subscribers should now find it worthwhile to spend their time watching or listening to us.”

What should one do to make content relatable? “Just look around you. There will be many things that happen with you which others will relate to. It is all about how we process our thoughts and ideas. There are a lot of creative people out there with steady, honest content. I would say start with observations and pick things that bring a smile,” suggests Viraj.