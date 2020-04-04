How does Disney+ Hotstar compare to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ in India?

So, India finally has Disney+, and it seemed there was a unsettling waiting time for the platform to unlock via Hotstar. As the Coronavirus pandemic gripped the world, Disney Plus which was meant to be launched to coincide with Indian Premier League (now postponed) was given a preponement date. In fact amid the chaos, few can recall that on March 11, the service went live for a day before being withdrawn; Hotstar mentioned the service was being tested by a small number of users on the platform.

That said, now that we are working to flatten the curve through the ongoing lockdown, we have a bevy of OTT platforms at our disposal — dependent on our subscription, of course. So we, once again, break down the have’s and have-not’s of each.

Disney+ Hotstar

Specials / Originals: Star Wars franchise, Avengers franchise, all Disney and Pixar films

Additional licensed content: Game Of Thrones, Big Little Lies

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian in Disney Plus original series ‘The Mandalorian’ | Photo Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd / Disney+

Rates and access:

₹399 a year, including mobile app-access, separate from the ₹999 a year for Hotstar Premium.

₹1,499 a year for Disney+ Hotstar Premium, which includes The Mandalorian and The World According to Jeff Goldblum, as well as licensed content from HBO and Showtime

USP:

The tech stack runs on BAMTech (the gold standard of white-label streaming), which Disney purchased in 2017. Given the universal age appeal of Disney Plus, parental controls on the platform are pretty tight; there is a Kids-Safe Mode to ensure age-appropriate content. There is also a separate section for only Disney+ content content on the app, which will curates and organises titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic for easy navigation.

Amazon Prime Video

Specials / Originals: Fleabag, Made In Heaven, Hunters

Additional licensed content from NBC (Blindspot, The Office US) from ITV (Downton Abbey) and CBS (Blue Bloods, 2 Broke Girls). A bonus? Oscar-winning film Parasite.

Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman in Amazon Prime Original series ‘Hunters’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime

Rates and access:

₹129 per month, including mobile app-access ₹999 for the whole year, including mobile app-access

Access: through Amazon Prime Video website across major browsers, through Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire Stick, and through Amazon Prime Video app

USP:

Amazon Prime is arguably the best when it comes to curating Indian regional content from films such as Darbar (Tamil), Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Trance and Virus (Malayalam), and Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and Hit (Telugu). With the Prime subscription, a user gets access to priority delivery of purchases made on Amazon and access to Prime Music streaming. Closed Captioning and Audio Description available across most content.

Netflix

Originals/Specials: Money Heist, She, Unorthodox, Tiger King, You, Sex Education

Additional licensed content from NBC (Friends, The Good Place, Blacklist), from ABC (How To Get Away With Murder, Designated Survivor)

Alba Flores as Nairobi in Netflix series ‘Money Heist’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Rates and access:

Mobile: ₹199 per month to watch on 1 mobile phone or tablet at a time in Standard Definition and download videos on 1 phone or tablet

Basic: ₹499 per month to watch on 1 screen at a time in Standard Definition and download videos on 1 phone or tablet

Standard HD: ₹649 per month to watch on 2 screens at a time. HD available. Download videos on 2 phones or tablets

Premium Ultra HD: ₹799 per month to watch on 4 screens at a time. HD and Ultra HD available. Download videos on 4 phones or tablets

Netflix has partnered with ACT Fibernet and Airtel for discounted plans for customers

Access: No company-exclusive hardware required, app / website / smart TV only

USP:

Netflix uses Adaptive Streaming which uses Machine Learning to recognise network conditions and accordingly adjust the video quality up or down. This is to minimise buffering. This technology is particularly helpful during the ongoing lockdown when Internet connectivity issues arise regularly. Dubbing, Closed Captioning, Audio Description available across most content.

Apple TV+

Originals/Specials: The Morning Show, Servant, The Banker, See, Defending Jacob

No additional licensing announced, but one can purchase new movies and shows through the App Store.

Chris Evans as Andy Barber in Apple TV+ original limited drama series ‘Defending Jacob’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Rates and access:

₹99 per month for family plan

Access: through Apple devices with up-to-date software, through Amazon Fire TV devices, through Samsung Smart TVs and through Safari, Chrome and Firefox browser

Back-end: Apple has remained unsurprisingly quiet about the technology. However, Closed Captioning and Audio Description available across most content.