House bound: artistes tell us what they are listening to, watching and reading

Manoj Bajpayee, actor: I watched ‘The Irishman’ twice. ‘Fleabag’ is a must for all, just to see the brilliance of every department, all in sync. Its a great series to catch while you are isolated.

Santosh Sivan, cinematographer-filmmaker: I am all alone in Mumbai feeding fish in the aquarium at home, doing terrace gardening, reading and browsing. Watch the web series, ‘Abstract: The Art of Design’ on Netflix.

Taapsee Pannu, actor: I rarely watch films multiple times; I feel you’re wasting time when there are so many new ones you can watch. My advice to the homebound: watch ‘Homeland’.

Adil Hussain, actor: I’m watching films and shows [many recommended by friends] on OTT platforms. I found the documentaries ‘Dirty Money’ and ‘The Bleeding Edge’ very revealing. I’m also working my way through a hard drive with films curated by my acting teacher in Pondicherry. I saw this wonderful Chinese film from 2013, The Nightingale, directed by Philippe Muyl. I think Mubi has some wonderfully-curated films.

Twinkle Khanna, actor-author-columnist: I am reading books based on movies and then watching the movie with my family. We are watching ‘Electric Dreams’ on Amazon Prime Video and I am rereading an anthology by Philip K Dick.

Ankur Tewari, singer-songwriter: Right now, I’m playing a lot of ‘Last of Us’, a zombie killing game in a post-apocalyptic world, because it is similar to what’s happening outside. I also suggest playing ‘FIFA’ because it is such a social game; you can play it online with your friends. I’m reading Leonard Cohen’s ‘The Flame’, compiled by his son Adam — a collection of his poems, some of which have been made into songs.

Alicia Dsouza, Illustrator: 1) Salt, Fat, Heat, Acid: Based on Samin Nosrat’s best-selling book, the show premiered on Netflix in October 2018. "It's my favourite food show." 2) Pushpavali: The second season of Sumukhi Suresh's show is out (on Amazon Prime). "I know and love the characters." 3) Peep Show: The series follows the lives of Mark Corrigan and Jeremy "Jez" Usborne, two dysfunctional friends who share a flat in London. It's my favourite British comedy.

Anurag Kashyap, filmmaker: Watch ‘Succession’ on Hotstar. Revisit ‘Watchmen’ and ‘Breaking Bad’, as well as the entire body of work from your favourite directors.

Appupen, graphic artist: I enjoy anything by Mœbius [the pseudonym used by French artist, cartoonist and writer, Jean Henri Gaston Giraud]. Visually, it is the best parallel universe or escape fantasy. He has the key to that other world where I try to go. Then, there are films by Rolf de Heer, the Dutch Australian filmmaker. It is beautiful filmmaking.

Bina Paul, film editor: Definitely feel-good films. Not the time to feel depressed and sad. My selection would include Hollywood classics such as ‘Casablanca’, ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’, ‘The Sting’, ‘Roman Holiday’, ‘Guess Who’s Coming for Dinner Tonight’ etc

Geetu Mohandas, actor-director: I am re-reading for the nth time Amitav Ghosh’s The Hungry Tide. He is one of my favourite authors. In addition, I am fine-tuning my script for my next film.

Naseeruddin Shah, actor-filmmaker: I’ve been catching up with the Anthony Burgess books I haven’t yet read. There are few better writers of the English language; I’d suggest giving him and Bernard Shaw a try.

Jaya Jaitly: I have been watching ‘Dirty Money’ on Netflix... It has got me thinking that actually so much of what is wrong in the world, including the way we’re suffering now is about the loss or the desire for gain of money…. So much of this world is balanced on money; surely it’s time to rejig our minds and our priorities.

Kajal Aggarwal, actor: Among podcasts, I enjoy listening to [Indian American entrepreneur and investor] Naval Ravikant. I [often catch] Ted Talks and one of my favourite motivational speakers is Brene Brown (in photo). I also listen to Simon Sinek.

Kenny Sebastian, comic: Play ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ and ‘Need for Speed Heat’. I love watching older specials like Dave Chappelle’s ‘Killin’ Them Softly’. My favourite go-to platform is YouTube. From when I was 17, I love watching videos of all genres; it is how I learned my skills! I am also reading ‘Creativity, Inc’ by Ed Catmull.

Naveen Richard, comic: There’s something about those feel-good 90s films such as ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘Cast Away’, ‘You’ve Got Mail’, ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ and ‘Home Alone’. When you watch them, you feel like a kid again.

Jivraj Singh of Parekh & Singh, musicians: Watch ‘Ugly Delicious’ and ‘Dave’ (Lil Dicky). Food+travel and comedy are good distractions. Nischay has a playlist, ‘P&S Top Picks’, on Spotify — everything here sounds really good.

Radhika Vaz, comic: I’ve just binged two shows on Netflix. ‘After Life’, the most darkly hilarious take on death [OK, I know that perhaps a show about death isn’t the best recco at a time like this, but if we are going to die then you really wouldn’t want to miss this], and ‘The IT Crowd’.

Raghu Dixit, indie musician: Watch Kannada movie ‘Love Mocktail’ — because I have made interesting music in it. ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ has a simple storyline made powerful by incredible acting by Prithviraj and Biju Menon.

Rajiv Menon, director: This time has given me a chance to catch up on fiction books. I just finished ‘A Man Called Ove’ by Fredrik Backman. Apart from Carnatic music, I’ve been listening to ‘The Planets’ [a seven-movement orchestral suite] by English composer Gustav Holst. From the UK Top 40, my picks are ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd and the new James Bond track, ‘No Time to Die’, by Billie Eilish.

Rasika Dugal, actor: Having just finished ‘The Spy’, I’m now watching ‘Unbelievable’. I would recommend ‘I Lost My Body’, a drama/fantasy animation film. Beautifully scripted and skilfully visualised, it takes you through a journey of loneliness and love in a city.