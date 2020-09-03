‘Hostages’ season 2 will be ‘darker and grittier’

Hyderabad

03 September 2020 17:21 IST

The second season of ‘Hostages’ is set to stream September 9 on Disney+Hotstar, with Dino Morea taking on a negative role

Hotstar Specials announced the launch of Season 2 of Hindi crime-thriller series Hostages on September 3 at a virtual press event. In the new season, followers of the series will get to see a cast that adds Kanwaljit Singh, Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar and Shweta Bose. It will also see a come-back of actors such as Dalip Tahil, Surya Sharma, Aashim Gulati, Anangsha Biswas and Mohan Kapu from the first season.

The creators of Season 2 promise “no dull moment” as tables turn with the hunter becoming the hunted. The crime thriller will not only take a new turn but also unfold newer side plots weaved into the script. Sudhir Mishra will be the series director while Sachin Mamta Krishan will be the director.

Director Sachin says, “Season 2 explores a darker and grittier storyline than before; it will launch on September 9. After a ground-breaking Season 1 that left audiences on the hook, Hotstar Specials is set to up the ante of crime thrillers in India. As the story picks up steam, it will introduce a whole new set of characters, each with their own agenda and complicated reason for being involved in the murky situation surrounding CM Handa’s kidnapping. Ronit Bose Roy reprises his role of protagonist SP Prithvi Singh who is caught in the eye of storm and is trying to find a way out of this hostage situation.”

Advertising

Advertising

Ronit Roy in Hotstar Specials’ ‘Hostages’ Season 2 | Photo Credit: SUJIT JHA

Dino goes dark

Some of the other names that will be seen in Season 2 are Shilpa Shukla and Amit Sial. Dino Morea who will be seen on screen after a long hiatus will be playing a cold-blooded assassin. Dino says, “I am excited to play this role. This will be my first in a negative role.”

Divya Dutta says she watched Season 1 and thought why she wasn’t on the show, “It so happened that we were at a party and Sudhir Mishra said, ‘why isnt she on the show’.” Divya plays the role of a negotiator and is looking forward to audience reaction.

Divya Dutta in Hotstar Specials’ ‘Hostages’ Season 2

Sudhir Mishra — who’s worked on Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Chameli — says, “Hostages franchise is very close to my heart because of the unexpected nature of the narrative – it’s explosive, twisted and will catch everyone by surprise! As a storyteller that’s exactly the kind of work that I thrive on. Season 2 marks a journey with an intriguing turn of events and brings new faces, new secrets and new mysteries for the audience to explore and enjoy. DoP turned Director Sachin Krishn has done a fantastic job.”

However, Tisca Chopra wont be seen on Season 2.