Chris Hemsworth, Batman, Julia Roberts part of Hollywood Walk of Fame’s 2020 class

Actors Julia Roberts and Chris Hemsworth along with DC superhero Batman will be inducted into the 2020 Walk of Fame. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee released the full list of the honourees from categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance and Recording on its official website.

Apart from Roberts and Hemsworth, the Motion Pictures category also includes two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, Ruth E Carter, Laurence Fishburne, Spike Lee, Octavia Spencer and Lina Wertmuller.

In the Television category, talk-show hosts Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams will be honoured with stars on the iconic LA street, alongside Christina Applegate,Terry Crews, Wendy Williams, Milo Ventimiglia, Kathie Lee Gifford and and Andy Kaufman (posthumous).

Musicians Elvis Costello, Lucian Grainge, Billy Idol, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, Alicia Keys, Andy Madadian, Mo Ostin, Bobby Rydell, Alejandro Sanz, Tanya Tucker and Muddy Waters (posthumous) made it to the category of Recording.

In Live Theatre/Live Performance section, stand-up comedy veteran Dave Chappelle and Billy Porter were selected for the honour.

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection.