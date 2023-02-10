‘Hogwarts Legacy’ game review: Let the magic begin

February 10, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST

If the Persona series could make high school fun with a groundbreaking roleplaying game, why have we not seen a Harry Potter game in a long time? Sure, there have been a few attempts — most notably, Wizards Unite from the folks behind Pokemon Go. But none fully exploited JK Rowling’s expansive magical universe. So, finally, we have a game that transports us into the endearing-and-adventurous Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Hogwarts Legacy is set in the late 1800s, roughly a century before the events of the Harry Potter series. You take on the role of a newly enrolled student at Hogwarts. You get to create a whole new character from scratch (yes, the sorting hat will choose which house you belong in). Though it works like a simulation game, there is also a narrative. You possess ancient magic, which threatens the magical world as it attracts those who want to use it for evil means.

It is impressive what the team at Avalanche have achieved in their recreation of Hogwarts. It is quite an experience walking through the hallowed halls, with its moving staircases, quirky classrooms, spiral staircases, hidden hallways and more. The details — like the ghosts in the paintings — bustle with life as you mill about the hallway.

Student life in Hogwarts involves attending a lot of classes — all taught by zany professors. The diversity in the game is noteworthy: you have characters from different parts of the world. We even see queer representation though the game takes place in the 1800s. The character creator is quite exhaustive and helps you create your dream avatar.

The game features a vast array of spells, potions, and magical creatures, all of which add to the game’s overall authenticity and depth.

Hogwarts Legacy Developer: Avalanche Games Publisher: Warner Bros. Games Price: ₹4799 on PS5, Xbox One and PC

The game’s spellcasting system is intuitive and easy to learn but challenging to master. Players can choose from a wide range of spells to defeat their enemies and progress through the game — almost all of them are recognisable from the movies and books. The real magic is where the spellcasting system lets you create your combinations with different spells that produce unexpected effects.

A touch of disappointment in this otherwise exhilarating game arises due to the absence of Quidditch. We hope it comes in a future update.

As this is an action RPG, you can improve your skills and abilities as you progress by exploring and completing missions. Some action sequences can make you remember the Fantastic Beast series. But as soon as you step outside Hogwarts, the game becomes like any other action role-playing game.

The visuals and the audio, understandably, draw a lot from the Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts movies. The voice acting is top-notch, too.

Hogwarts Legacy seems to be a step in the right direction to build a gaming universe within the Wizarding World.