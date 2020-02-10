Entertainment

Watch | Highlights of the 92nd Academy Awards

A video on the highlights of Oscars 2020 that took place at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles

Oscars 2020 saw some expected wins and major surprises. The 92nd Academy Awards took place at the Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. A total of 24 key categories were awarded. Here are a few highlights from the ceremony.

Parasite won the Best Picture award. It is the first non-English film to win in that category. The film also bagged Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film and Best Director. Joaquin Phoenix won 'Best Actor' for his role in Joker. Renee Zellweger won 'Best Actress' for Judy. The film 1917 was also a big winner. It won awards for Best Sound Mixing, Best Visual Effects and Cinematography. Brad Pitt was awarded Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Laura Dern bagged 'Best Supporting Actress' award for her role in Marriage Story. It is the first time an actor has won an Oscar for a Netflix movie. The awards ceremony saw performances by Janelle Monae, Eminem, Idina Menzel, Cynthia Erivo, Elton John and Billie Eilish.

