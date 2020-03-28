Here’s a guide to everything indie for this week at home

Ritviz

The man whose signature, laidback techno tracks have been the rage since 2019, has over 1,89,000 fans on Instagram. So when he announced that he would play the best among his fan’s demo tracks live on his page, his inbox naturally blew up. He has sportingly decided to comb through the hundreds of them anyway, and we can’t wait for the treat to begin on his Instagram handle @vizdumb.

That Extra Step

This Bengaluru-based team of three is used to hosting fun little gatherings at Cubbon Park. But now that the frisbees and picnics are on hold, their Month Of Music is picking up, in collaboration with record label Oaf. This weekend — their second — will see soothing lovelorn covers by Rajni Shivaram, the soft acoustic originals of Cinema Of Excess, and a mix of everything (including ambient electronica) by Chennai-based musician Stevie. Topping it all off will be Vasu Dixit, vocalist and rhythm guitarist of iconic indie band Swarathma, and we can’t wait for the next weekend’s line-up by @takethatextrastep.

Abish Mathew

While most creatives are picking weekends and late evenings for their performances, this popular standup comedian goes live on his Instagram every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon, for his new series VIVA. It usually features him asking a number of his fans to join in, chat and generally goof around, but friends from from AIB also tend to pop by @abishmathew.

