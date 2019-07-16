Here are the key nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards

The nominations for the annual Emmy awards, celebrating the best in television, were announced on Tuesday. The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on September 22.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories:

Best drama series

Game of Thrones

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

This Is Us

Succession

Best actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Best actress in a drama series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Best comedy series

Barry

The Good Place

Fleabag

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Best actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Best actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best limited series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

When They See Us

Sharp Objects

Best actor in a limited series or movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best actress in a limited series or movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best television movie

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Brexit

Deadwood - The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Herve.

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

Peter MacNicol, Veep

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?