Here are the key nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards

The nominations for the annual Emmy awards, celebrating the best in television, were announced on Tuesday. The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on September 22.
Following is a list of nominations in key categories:
Best drama series
Game of Thrones
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
This Is Us
Succession
Best actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Best actress in a drama series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Best comedy series
Barry
The Good Place
Fleabag
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Best actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Best actress in a comedy series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best limited series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
When They See Us
Sharp Objects
Best actor in a limited series or movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best actress in a limited series or movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best television movie
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
Brexit
Deadwood - The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve.
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
Peter MacNicol, Veep
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?