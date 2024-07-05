GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘He was a beast’: Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman names Rohit Sharma as his favourite Team India cricketer

The Australian actor, an avid cricket fan, said this while promoting his upcoming Marvel film, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ in which he reprises the role of Wolverine

Updated - July 05, 2024 04:02 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 03:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hugh Jackman attends a press conference for “Deadpool & Wolverine” on July 04, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea; Indian captain Rohit Sharma poses for a picture with the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 trophy at a beach, in Barbados

Hugh Jackman attends a press conference for “Deadpool & Wolverine” on July 04, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea; Indian captain Rohit Sharma poses for a picture with the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 trophy at a beach, in Barbados | Photo Credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images and ANI

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman on Friday named Indian Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma as his favourite cricketer from the current Indian national squad. The Australian actor, an avid cricket fan, said this while promoting his upcoming Marvel film, Deadpool & Wolverine, in which he reprises the role of Wolverine.

This comes just a day after the Indian national team went on a historic parade in Mumbai to celebrate their World Cup T20 victory. In a video posted by Marvel India, Hugh said he was glad about India taking the World Cup T20 cup home. “Honestly, he was a beast,” said Hugh on Rohit, while his co-star and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds called Hugh’s cricket knowledge as amazing.

Maximum City, Maximum Love: Mumbai halts to salute Team India''s Victory Parade

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine is the third installment of the “merc’ with a mouth” franchise. Starring Ryan as the irreverent Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh as the gruff Logan/Wolverine, the film marks Deadpool’s first official venture into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The cast of the film also features Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Macfadyen.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ new teaser: Tyler Mane returns as X-Men villain Sabretooth

Kevin Feige, Ryan, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce the film with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells and Shawn Levy. The film opens in theatres on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

