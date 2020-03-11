Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Red Flag List’ includes Ben Affleck, Rose McGowan among others

11 March 2020 17:35 IST

The unsealed court papers also unearthed desperate pleas from Weinstein to powerful people, including Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos, to help save his career

Actor Ben Affleck was on disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Red Flag List’, according to unsealed court documents.

Prior to the publication of the reports exposing Weinstein and igniting the #MeToo movement, the producer kept a list of names of people he was concerned could be talking to journalists in 2017 about his sexual conduct with women.

Affleck’s name appears on that document, known as the Red Flag List, which was reviewed by variety.com.

Advertising

Advertising

The list was part of about 1,000 pages of documents that were unsealed at the New York criminal courthouse, ahead of Weinstein’s sentencing on Wednesday.

The document was brought up during Weinstein’s seven-week trial, but only accuser Annabella Sciorra’s name was revealed to be on the list. The lead prosecutor requested that the list, which included both men and women, to be provided to the jury so they could see all of the names, but the judge denied that plea.

Around 70 names are on the list, including Affleck and Sciorra, in addition to accusers Rose McGowan, Zelda Perkins, Lysette Anthony and Rowena Chiu.

Also on the list are former Weinstein Company executive Irwin Reiter, Weinstein’s former assistant and Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland and producers Megan Ellison, Donna Gigliotti, Jason Blum and Jennifer Todd.

During the trial, a private investigator testified that he was approached directly by Weinstein to investigate the names on the list, specifically Sciorra.

On the stand, the private investigator said he received an email from Weinstein with an attachment that was referred to as the Red Flag List, which was a document with names and information about those people.

“The red flags are the first to call,” Weinstein wrote in the email to the private investigator.

The private investigator also said that he did not conduct the investigation, and was unsure if the investigation was ever completed by another detective.

Affleck rose to stardom with 1997’s Good Will Hunting — a film released by Weinstein’s former company, Miramax.

The Red Flag List was one of many documents unearthed in the unsealed court papers, which included several emails, including a nasty message about Jennifer Aniston, and many desperate pleas to powerful people, including Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos, to help save his career.