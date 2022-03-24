Grid Legends game review: Faster and smoother with an engaging storyline

Grid Legends | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

March 24, 2022 14:34 IST

Grid Legends, the latest game from Codemasters, brings their signature arcade-simulation racing to a new generation of consoles

Along with EA’s Need For Speed and Polyphony’s Gran Turismo, Codemasters’ Race Driver: Grid was the most popular racing game in the 2000s. Ever since the release of the first game in the Grid series, Codemasters have had their hits and misses. Grid Legends, the latest game from the studio, brings their signature arcade-simulation racing to a new generation of consoles.

The game has a story mode shot in live action video. Starring Ncuti Gatwa as Nigerian racer Valentin Manzi, the story is shot in a documentary style, which focuses on behind the scenes of the racing world. The story mode, called driven to glory, forces you to race after an accident opens up a new vacancy.

For a racing game, this story is quite engaging with good performances from the actors, including a few familiar faces. The mixed reality film style—real sets with digital backdrop—looks great. The races are interspersed between cutscenes. The sudden shift from game to video might be annoying on a few instances.

The racing is top notch and car controls are great. You can enjoy the arcade style driving physics but if you are after simulation, it is just a few menus away. Keep winning races and earning credits to upgrade your car. These upgrades are worth it but are an arduous process. With a massive roster of cars, you will need to cherry pick your upgrades.

The rival AI makes the game superior to some popular racing games such as Forza. These cars behave like they have got real humans. The AI is Codemaster’s version of Shadow of Mordor’s Nemesis system. It works perfectly with the live-action narrative. Not only that, these opponents are subject to the same rules of luck as you are. There are times the game throws in blown tyres or busted engines.

There are over a 100 cars to drive across new tracks and the ones from the previous Grid games. The game’s graphics do not look as good as some of its popular rivals but with superb weather effects and lighting, it is still a sweet-looking game. What is stunning is how realistically the cars respond to your steering. To me, Grid’s car movements have always felt boaty in the past, but here it feels smooth.

Grid Legends, which has released alongside a new Gran Turismo game, tells a smashing tale and is great behind the wheels. It is miles ahead of Need for Speed and is close to the Forza series legacy.