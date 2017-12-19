Greg Proops, Jeff B Davis and Papa CJ in Hyderabad: an evening of ease and chuckles

Prior to their evening of chortles at N Convention on Sunday, Jeff Bryan Davis, Greg Proops and Papa CJ are at total ease before their several hundreds-strong show with Black Dog’s Easy Evenings. The trio just did a show in Bengaluru and were gearing up for their next in Hyderabad, which they’re quite excited about.

It’s Greg and Jeff’s first time in India, and the country is excited to have a couple of stars from Whose Line Is It Anyway regale them with nuggets of comedic gold.

Jeff, 44, who’s also known for his writing stint on Criminal Minds and Teen Wolf, has been a regular performer on the improv favourite since 2000. Greg, 58, a familiar face largely welcomed on the CW reboot of the show, has a popular podcast titled ‘Proopcast.’

First improvs

Being in India, which is the largest democracy on the planet, we can also be the largest hypocrisy on the planet; so we are very conscious of who is laughing at our jokes. Papa CJ

Recalling their first ever improv, Greg looks back on when he was in San Francisco State University at 19 — which Jeff jokingly clarifies was back in the 1930s shortly before Hitler invaded Poland. “I’d done stand-up before,” Greg, says, “but I’d never done improv so I went to a show on campus and when they called up people from the audience, I thought ‘I can do that.’ So when I volunteered, they asked me to join their team shortly after.”

Jeff, was in high school when he first delved into improv, recalling how nervous he was the first few times. “It’s the most terrifying thing— unless you’re a lunatic like Greg, who has a weird sociopathy and doesnt really belong around people... So, I was asked to do a scene where we’re at the beach and I actually took my shirt off. The guy who was running the session said, ‘Jeff, you can just pantomime that.’”

Should shows go awry...

Papa CJ, 40, self-assured of the comedic vernacular given he’s done over 2000 shows, says whenever he feels the crowd isn’t 100% into a show, he usually just blames the crowd saying they’ve failed him; an impressive sort of reverse psychology.

“With improv and Whose Line Is It Anyway,” Jeff starts, “the audiences are already fans of the show, so we don’t get a touch crowd, occasionally a tough person in a crowd. The only way to blow up an act is to put way too much thought into it. Similarly, I’ve never been in an improv group where I thought ‘oh that person was really hard to work with.’ When you jump out of the proverbial plane and do that freefall together, everyone’s in the same way and it’s a team sport. The cardinal sin in improve and any comedy, is when it gets competitive and selfish nobody wins.”

Papa CJ adds stand-up is more selfish, “The pressure of stand-up is when we fail, we fail. In improv and group settings, there’s more give and take and recovery.” Jeff slides in adding, “When Greg and I fail, though, Greg fails.”

Making light of it all

Papa CJ, a country favourite, comments that it’s been a couple of years since he’s been to Hyderabad and he’s amped to be back. “The city’s always good... Unlike North India, people here speak in and understand full sentences. They’re intelligent enough to get international references. Being in India which is the largest democracy on the planet, we can also be the largest hypocrisy on the planet; so we are very conscious of who is laughing at our jokes.”

Jeff adds that the great part of comedy is it very much brings everyone involved into the present to which Papa CJ adds, “If you can have a full show where no one looks at their mobile phones, it’s a great show. If I see anyone on their phone, I call them up, take their phone and put it on speaker.”

So what did the trio hope for Hyderabadis to take away from the experience? With a straight face, Jeff states, “One millions dollars,” while Papa CJ adds, “I want them to take me home,” while Greg agrees, “I want them to take him home too.” Jokes aside, Greg hoped for people to forget their troubles for an hour.