‘Gotham Knights’ review: A good-looking but tedious Batverse game

November 14, 2022 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

The characters in this Batman game look classy and the city is gorgeous. The storytelling, however, lacks any finesse and the combat is too clunky

Julian Almeida

Gotham Knights | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

If Christopher Nolan reinvented Batman in films, Rocksteady Games did the same with the caped crusader in video games. The studio’s  Batman: Arkham series has achieved critical acclaim and commercial success. The last game in the series,  Batman: Arkham VR, was released six years ago. The next one,  Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, is set to release next year. 

For now, fans of the Batman universe will have to be content with Gotham Knights by WB Games Montréal. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The game is set in Gotham, which is witnessing a surge in crime and corruption following the deaths of Batman and commissioner Jim Gordon. A new evil is rising to take over city. To fight this evil, the Bat family, consisting of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood, must band together. 

The game is hardly exciting. You keep going on quests across Gotham, playing as one of the four characters. There are no memorable moments, characters, or interactions. The storytelling lacks depth or finesse. For instance, The Court of Owls, a clandestine secret society in the comics, is downgraded into a gang of thugs waiting to get beaten up. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

More than the story, fans of Batman games look forward to the combats. That, too, is disappointing in  Gotham Knights as it is clunky. At a disappointing 30 frames per second, crime-fighting becomes a chore due to lags. Sometimes hits do not feel like they have connected. The game does not have creative modes in the combat that make you feel like a superhero. You just keep repeating the same moves as you mindlessly bash up the villains.

Moving around in the game, too, is not very smooth. After enjoying great freedom of movement in  Arkham Knight, you feel restricted in  Gotham Knights.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen

The design of the game is a saving grace. The four heroes look crisp, with varied movesets, weapons and gadgets. Gotham looks gorgeous with its neon-lit boroughs.

Despite its shortcomings, Gotham Knights is not as bad as The Avengers game. It is partly entertaining. It does justice to the characters of Red Hood and Batgirl. It could have been a better game at 60 fps. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US