GoT showrunners ink massive Netflix deal

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to write, produce and direct new series and films for the streaming giant, the company has said.

The contract sees the pair leave HBO after years on Game of Thrones, which demolished audience records and scooped an unprecedented number of Emmys for a fictional show. “We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, in a statement.

“They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.”

Netflix did not comment on reports in the Hollywood press that the contract, which followed an intense bidding war between major studios, was a “nine-figure deal”.

A figure above $100 million would be in line with deals Netflix has signed with “mega-producers” such as Ryan Murphy (Glee) and Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy).

In a statement of their own, Mr. Benioff and Mr. Weiss said: “We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home.” No details have been given on the series the pair will create.