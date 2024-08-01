GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Goren Bridge: Your Choice?

Published - August 01, 2024 09:00 am IST

Bob Jones

Would you open the bidding with the East hand? If so, what bid would you choose? The choice made all the difference in a recent team match.

At one table, East opened two spades, drawing a two no trump bid from South. North carried on to three no trump and there was no defense on this lie of the cards. Contract made. At this table, East opened one spade and South bid one no trump. West raised, and North did not have enough to invite game in no trump. He did have enough to compete, however, and he ventured a negative double. South might have passed, but instead he took out his partner’s take-out double – usually a good idea.

West led a spade to East’s ace. East shifted to his singleton club and declarer’s queen lost to the king. East ruffed the club continuation and cashed the ace of hearts. South now needed to find the king of diamonds for his contract. West had shown up with four points in clubs, so South played East, who opened the bidding, for the other 12 points. He led a diamond to the ace, hoping for the king to drop, and finished down one. What did you open?

